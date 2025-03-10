Deregulation Watch

Proposal to weaken 'Do no significant harm' criteria on chemicals (10 March 2025)

As part of the European Commission's recent Omnibus proposal (see below entry on EU Commission’s Omnibus proposal: full-scale deregulation (26 February 2025)) it is consulting on new options for changing the 'sustainable taxonomy' criteria which require companies to report and assess the use and presence of specific chemical substances. On the table are two options, to either delete the criteria entirely or to narrow their scope (which Chemical Watch reports could see 10,000 substances removed from its scope). If either option goes ahead this would weaken the 'do no significant harm' (DNSH) principle for chemicals which aims to prevent negative impacts on the EU’s environmental objectives. Politico has reported financial services commissioner Maria Luís Albuquerque as saying that the DNSH criteria on pollution prevention have “proven to be extremely burdensome". A group of industry lobby groups including DigitalEurope, Home Appliance Europe, and the Japan Business Council in Europe, had recently demanded a review arguing the DNSH criteria were hampering the "competitiveness" of industry. There is a 4 week consultation open on this until 26 March, likely to further swamp civil society and citizens dealing with the plethora of new deregulation initiatives.

In a related development, Contexte has now reported that the EU Council's simplification group (created at the end of February to negotiate these Omnibus proposals) may end up handling other proposals branded as 'simplification' by the Commission which could include the all-important revision of the REACH chemicals regulation and the next Common Agricultural Policy. Of course it would ludicrous if the REACH revision was not handled by those with knowledge of chemicals policy within the Council.