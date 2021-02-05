Lobbying Fortress Europe

The following year, in 2018, Gemalto once again attended the “Biometrics on the Move” meeting, where it presented a session on “identifying wanted persons ahead of a border, combining surveillance/face recognition with mobile devices”.

By 2019, Frontex had changed its approach. While preparing the launch of the International Conference on Biometrics for Borders (ICBB) Frontex described itself as a facilitator or ‘coordinator’ between the biometrics industry and border guard authorities.

This conference took place over two days and gathered together industry, academia, and representatives of EU and non-EU countries. Frontex described the aim of the meeting as enabling the agency “to become a driving force in providing support and expertise to Member States and the European Commission on the topic of biometrics, and the range of possible applications and implications for borders”.

The format and content of the conference was "tailored to the needs and requirements of both EC/Member States and research/academia and industry". Frontex’s ambition seems to be to lead the way by setting up a platform, choosing the framing, and coordinating with what it sees are 'key actors' i.e. industry, member states, and academia.

Industry, as expected, presents biometrics as the solution to every problem. For example the IN GROUPE presented automated biometric gates to "optimize" border control to manage the expected massive queues post-Brexit. It would also force every EU citizen and third country national to go through a biometric gate with a facial recognition system when crossing the border with the UK.

For those interested in reading more about the type of biometrics technologies being discussed with Frontex, read the documents directly here.

The second ICBB conference SidenoteThis meeting took place in 2020, beyond the time scope of our request, so we do not have the documents relating to it, nor the names of the companies attending. took place in December 2020 with, once again, Frontex as coordinator. The ICBB2020’s focus was on "the practical and operational implementation of the EES (Entry/Exit System) at the external borders of the European Union”. Once again, there is no space for ethical questions surrounding the use of biometrics at the border.

If there has ever been a technology that should be carefully debated it is biometric surveillance, especially facial recognition technology and other systems that can be deployed without consent. Biometrics technology is increasingly controversial, raising alarm bells in particular over potential violations of privacy and human rights.

There are also growing doubts over both the efficiency of these systems, and worrying biases built into them which can lead to false positives. Sarah Chander, Senior Policy Advisor at EDRi (European Digital Rights) emphasises: “We have seen countless examples of how AI systems can be used to harm people and society – from enabling biometric mass surveillance to exacerbating discrimination to the extraction of data from migrants in vulnerable situations.” This can hit Europe’s most marginalised groups hardest, “such as racialised communities, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disabilities, workers, undocumented migrants, sex workers, and the organisations representing their rights.”

The use of AI for biometrics, particularly facial recognition technologies, has led to very heated discussions at the EU level. The European Commission has even considered imposing a moratorium on its use, although it later backtracked. The moratorium is now supported by the European Parliament.

In January 2021, 61 civil society organisations wrote to the European Commission asking for a “ban or moratorium on the use of automated technologies in border and migration control until they are independently assessed to determine compliance with international human rights standards”. A European Citizen’s Initiative has also been launched to gather citizen’s support to demand transparency over the use of facial recognition tools and a ban on biometrics mass surveillance.

Yet Frontex seems to be very eager to move things along on this topic.

Handguns for Frontex: becoming an armed border force

The procurement of handguns and ammunition also deserves extra attention. The documents show one meeting took place in 2019 to discuss “Procurement of handguns, ammunition and holsters for the standing corps of the European Border and Coast Guard”.

The revised mandate of Frontex (Regulation 2019/1896), provides the legal basis for these discussions: for the first time Frontex personnel could be allowed to carry weapons.

Frontex jumped at this opportunity. Six months after the approval of their new mandate – and while still navigating uncertainties around this new legal basis – Frontex invited industry to this two-day meeting. The main objective was to "gain insight from the market... and recommendations regarding the eventual future procurement" of handguns, a process that Frontex had tentatively scheduled for January 2020.

Only industry (both producers and distributors) were invited to give their input on the handguns and ammunition market. Frontex wanted to listen to prospective bidders’ concerns, and “if relevant, take the information gathered into consideration in order to improve the procurement documentation”.