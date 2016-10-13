  • Dansk
  • NL
  • EN
  • FI
  • FR
  • DE
  • EL
  • IT
  • NO
  • PL
  • PT
  • RO
  • SL
  • ES
  • SV

Monsanto Lobbying: an attack on us, our planet and democracy

Printer-friendly version Send by email October 13th 2016 Food and agriculture

Corporations like Monsanto have vast resources to buy political power through lobbying. Not only are they represented by numerous lobbying associations at every level from local to global, they also have an army of hired-gun lobbyists, fund scientists to act as their mouthpiece, and participate in ‘greenwashing’ projects.

EU institutions and the US government often actively solicit corporations to lobby them, giving corporations privileged access to decision-making. This perverse symbiosis allows corporations to capture decision-making, but leads to hollowed out democracy, environmental disaster, and grave social injustice.

There are roughly three fields of industry lobbying: directly targeting decision-makers; PR and propaganda; and undermining science. Broadly three types of actors exist: those giving the orders, those following them, and those who are accomplices to these attempts.

This short guide, published at the occasion of the International Monsanto Tribunal in The Hague, exposes some of Monsanto’s key lobbying strategies and tools, illustrated with examples from different parts of the world.

Full report: Monsanto Lobbying: an attack on us, our planet and democracy (web version)

Attached files: 
PDF icon Monsanto Lobbying: an attack on us, our planet and democracy (web version)
Tags: 
Monsanto
glyphosate
Roundup
RoundupReady
Schuttelaar
Schuttelaar & Partners
PRRI
ILSI
International Life Sciences Institute
CEFIC
ECPA
EuropaBio
BIO
EFSA
European Food Safety Authority
crop protection
pesticides
GMOs
Hume Brophy
Fleishman Hillard
Edelman
Interel
Hill & Knowlton
Croplife
Croplife America
Croplife International
Monsanto Tribunal
Michael Taylor
Hugh Grant
Richard Garnett
Kevin Folta
Biofortified
Genetic Literacy Project
Academics Review
AgBioWorld
AgBioForum
Science Media Center
Seralini
Golden Rice
Patrick Moore
Mark Lynas
Bruce Chassy
Harry Kuiper
Alan Boobis
Syngenta
BASF
Bayer
merger
Dow
Dupont
Biotechnology Industry Organisation
European Seed Association
ESA
ASTA
American Seed Trade Association
AfricaBio
ISAAA
AATF
Glyphosate Task Force
Florence Wambugu
Richard E Goodman
Helmut Greim
Eric Sachs
Robert Fraley
Marc van Montagu
Jay Byrne
Influence
Henry Miller
ECETOC
TTIP
CETA
Jon Entine
sound science
trade secrets
WBCSD

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Subscribe to our newsletter