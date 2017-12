On 4 December 2017, the arms industry and the EU came together for the European Defence Industry Summit: a lobbying event aimed at “Debating defence from the industry perspective”. Our new infographic published with Vredesactie, Agir Pour la Paix and the European Network Against Arms Trade explains how arms industry lobbying in Brussels is shaping the EU's 'defence' agenda.

For more information on arms industry lobbying in Brussels click here.