  • Dansk
  • NL
  • EN
  • FI
  • FR
  • DE
  • EL
  • IT
  • NO
  • PL
  • PT
  • RO
  • SL
  • ES
  • SV

Take a virtual tour of the EU lobby world

April 16th 2018 The power of lobbies

Who influences decision-making in the European Union? And how? Welcome to the complex and often shady realm of corporate lobbying, which you can now tour from the comfort of your sofa. Or while queuing for frites. Or even on the go in Brussels, following the virtual route on foot!

Hosted by Counter Balance and based on Corporate Europe Observatory’s latest edition of the Brussels Lobby Planet guide, the new virtual lobby tour takes you straight to the heart of the ‘Brussels bubble’, which is home not only to the main EU institutions but also to a lobbying industry worth far beyond 1 billion euro a year.

Here, an estimated 25,000 lobbyists vie for the attention of politicians, try to undermine their opponents and push the interests of their - mostly corporate - employers.

Big business has the greatest financial firepower in the ‘Brussels bubble’, as well as the most staff and controversially high, privileged access to EU politicians and officials. All too often this means public interest policy-making loses out to policies prioritising private profits, as civil society groups find themselves with much smaller budgets, fewer staff and significantly less access to decision makers.

To keep the corporate lobbies in check, greater lobbying transparency and stricter rules are as important as public scrutiny. The new virtual lobby tour helps to inform people, raises awareness of corporate EU lobby actors, their tactics and targets, provides many examples and a dedicated section on the gas lobby.

Take the tour here now!

And for a complete guide on the world of lobbying in Brussels, get our Lobby Planet.

More about the civil society campaign for a better Transparency Register: www.alter-eu.org

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Get our monthly newsletter

Follow us on social media

 

Quiet on the set! The EU is negotiating trade deals...

April 12th 2018The power of lobbies, International trade

Following calls for openness and public participation, the European Commission now advertises its trade negotiations as transparent and inclusive. But crucial information about EU trade deals are still kept from citizens. Even member state governments regularly complain about being left in the dark. At the same time, corporations continue to call the shots on EU trade talks.

Financial regulators and the private sector: permanent revolving door at DG FISMA

April 11th 2018Revolving doors, The power of lobbies

One third of the people who occupied top positions in the Directorate‑General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA) during the period 2008-2017 either came from the financial industry or went there after their time at the Commission.

Open letter: EU must back efforts to tackle vested interests at UN climate talks

April 9th 2018The power of lobbies, Climate and energy

93 organisations call on EU lead negotiator, European Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete, to support efforts to tackle vested interests at the UN talks.

Packaging lobby’s support for anti-litter groups deflects tougher solutions

March 28th 2018The power of lobbies, Environment

As political support for radical solutions to tackle the scourge of single-use plastics grows, we look at the links between the packaging industry and anti-litter NGOs in Brussels and beyond. 