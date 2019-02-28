  • Dansk
  • NL
  • EN
  • FI
  • FR
  • DE
  • EL
  • IT
  • NO
  • PL
  • PT
  • RO
  • SL
  • ES
  • SV

Basis of Services Directive reform flawed, civil society complains to Commission

February 28th 2019 The power of lobbies

An open letter to European Commissioner Bieńkowska by Corporate Europe Observatory and Copenhagen City Councillor Ulrik Kohl has just been mailed. On behalf of 12 organisations, including both civil society groups and political parties involved in running major European cities (Amsterdam, Barcelona and Grenoble), the letter expresses strong concerns about flaws in the European Commission’s preparation of the Services Notification Procedure Directive, currently in trilogue negotiations.

The Commission’s failure to balance stakeholder input has led to a draft which is biased in favour of corporate interests and puts local democracy on the line. In addition, the Commission violated its own transparency requirements for public consultations throughout the process - and has still not published any of the stakeholder feedback it received.

Attached files: 
PDF icon open_letter_to_commissioner_bienkowska.pdf

 

Help!

Exposing the lobbying of big business costs money. Would you consider a donation to help us continue? We refuse funding from the EU, governments, political parties and corporations to be as independent as possible, so every single donation really helps. Thanks!

 

 

 

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Stop ISDS campaign 2019

TTIP reloaded: big business calls the shots on new EU-US trade talks

February 21st 2019The power of lobbies, International trade

Two years after the suspension of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), EU member states and the European Commission are preparing mandates for new trade negotiations with the US. Once again corporate lobby groups are working to set the agenda for the talks, while the Commission covers over its links with big business.

Advance veto power would affect a huge range of services

February 14th 2019The power of lobbies

New information shows the chilling scope of proposed EU rules on services (the ‘Bolkestein Directive’) that would give the Commission advance veto power over decisions taken by parliaments and city councils on a vast range of services, including everything from childcare, to energy, to water, and even sex work.

Veto power to please lobbyists – corporations behind Commission power grab over services

February 14th 2019The power of lobbies

New documents increase concerns over the controversial reform to the Services Notification Procedure (“Bolkestein Directive”), which could radically expand EU Commission powers over national and municipal services regulation: 55 files obtained via access to documents requests show the heavy influence of big business lobbies over the proposal.

Data for Permanent Representations' lobbying

February 6th 2019The power of lobbies

Check out who lobbies the Permanent Representations of Romania, the Netherlands, and Ireland by viewing the datasets provided to CEO.

Get our monthly newsletter

Follow us on social media

 

Lobby Planet 2017 banner