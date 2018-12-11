  • Dansk
Food safety transparency: breakthrough vote in EU Parliament

December 11th 2018 Food and agriculture

Reacting to today's European Parliaments plenary vote on the reform proposal for the General Food Law, Corporate Europe Observatory's agribusiness researcher Martin Pigeon said:

"Despite the opposition of conservative parties, the Parliament voted in favour of a global game-changer. Ending the secrecy around industry data used by the EU for granting market approvals has been a demand by independent scientists and NGOs for many years.

"This is not a tokenistic measure: at stake here is the possibility of finally enabling independent scientific scrutiny of EU food safety decisions. This measure can deliver long-term positive change on many different substance assessments. It is a direct outcome of millions of people throughout Europe mobilising around the glyphosate scandal.

"We look forward to the negotiations between the Parliament, European Commission and Member States for a final compromise on the text, but, after many years of work, getting a good data transparency legislation in food safety in the EU now seems within reach."

Contact:
Martin Pigeon, martin@corporateeurope.org, +32 (0) 289 309 3001

