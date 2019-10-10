Reform of Council transparency in stalemate

Finland’s openness agenda

How can citizens keep their national government accountable if they cannot find out which positions their government takes in Brussels? In recent times there has been growing pressure to tackle this key element of the EU’s democratic deficit from the Ombudsman, MEPs, and civil society. The current rotating Council Presidency, Finland, inherited a pre-existing reform process which aimed to improve transparency around the Council’s important role in discussing, agreeing, and signing-off on EU legislation. Rather ironically, this process has been largely conducted behind the scenes and Corporate Europe Observatory has been refused access to the details of the positions adopted by member states, but the Finnish Presidency has nevertheless promised to make Council transparency a priority.

In September, the Finnish Government put forward a new proposal to “implement some pragmatic and well-balanced measures to make the Council’s work more open and understandable to citizens”. On the Finnish agenda: opening up more Council ministerial meetings to the public, improved communications, and making more documents proactively available, including some relating to the trilogue phase of decision-making (the secretive, tripartite legislative negotiations with the Commission and Parliament). As a signal of its intentions, in September, the country organised a public event to discuss both legislative transparency and access to documents.

On the lobby transparency front, Finland appears to be trying to practise what it preaches. The country’s Brussels-based Permanent Representative and Deputy have begun publishing a list of their lobby meetings, and interestingly all of Finland’s ministers are also publishing information about their lobby meetings when they concern EU decision-making during the Presidency.

But while it is certainly a step forward to have these issues prioritised by a Council Presidency and to see concrete initiatives being proposed, there are two fundamental problems.

Problem 1: Lack of ambition

There is a lack of ambition in the proposals being made. They do not meet all the recommendations made by the European Ombudsman in her hard-hitting report which MEPs endorsed with a large majority.

Most notably, the Finnish proposal and other earlier Council discussions on the matter have nothing to say about increasing transparency in the Council’s working parties and other preparatory bodies, which are where the EU member states thrash out a common position on a legislative proposal. These meetings are not minuted and crucially no official records are kept of which member state advocated which position. The European Parliament has made clear what the Council has to change: “[The European Parliament] deplores the fact that, unlike committee meetings in Parliament, meetings of the preparatory bodies of the Council as well as the majority of debates in the Council are held in camera [in private]; believes that citizens, media and stakeholders must have access by appropriate means to the meetings of the Council and its preparatory bodies, including via live- and web-streaming, and that the minutes of these meetings should be published in order to ensure a high level of transparency in the legislative process.”

Additionally, earlier this year, nearly 100 MEPs demanded that Finland’s Presidency eschew the dodgy practice established by almost all recent predecessors of accepting corporate sponsorship of the Council Presidency. But in fact, the Finnish Presidency accepted sponsorship from corporate giant BMW and has been rightly clobbered in the media for doing so.

Now the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee has expressed its concern about Presidency sponsorship arrangements. And the European Ombudsman is now investigating the outrageous sponsorship of Romania’s EU Presidency.