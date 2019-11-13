Picking up the plastics trail: how Ireland cooperated with the plastics industry

The tobacco lobby finds an ally?

ITMAC, "the voice of the Irish tobacco sector", was very active during the single-use plastics proposal on two issues: the inclusion of cigarette butts in an extended producer responsibility scheme (which would require the industry to pick up the full costs of cleaning-up cigarette butts, waste management, and public awareness initiatives), and a European Parliament vote to introduce consumption reduction targets for cigarette butts (doc 360/27). ITMAC repeatedly contacted Irish officials, sending at least six emails between September and December 2018. Clearly it was closely following the EU decision-making process as its contacts were often timed to coincide with key Council meetings.

While the targeted Irish Government official refused to meet this tobacco industry body (telling a colleague there was no point as it would be “no more than an exercise in diplomacy” (doc 287/35)), he did tell ITMAC: “I am happy to be made aware of any concerns that industry has in relation to the proposals” (doc 360/27). Maybe that is why ITMAC continued to send regular lobby emails to the official, including draft amendments to the EU texts.

ITMAC was not the only active tobacco lobby targeting the Irish Government. Cellulose acetate tow manufacturer Celanese (their product is the main component of cigarette filters) used Brussels-based lobby firm EPPA to approach the Irish Permanent Representation to set out its critique of the single-use plastics proposal (doc 360/30).

Previous research by Corporate Europe Observatory has shown that across Europe the tobacco industry had mobilised on the single-use plastics proposal, requesting lobby meetings with EU member state officials in the permanent representations, and lobbying via email and phone calls. In the end the final result was a mixed bag for the tobacco lobby: the tobacco extended producer responsibility scheme was ultimately included in the final directive with industry to pick up the costs and implementation by 2023, although the Parliament’s proposal to add reduction targets, which industry heavily opposed, did not make the final cut.

No silver-service for NGOs

We should note that NGOs were also active in lobbying on the Commission’s single-use plastics proposal, however the documents show that they did not receive the silver-service treatment outlined above. Several, including Voice and Friends of the Earth Ireland, communicated their wish-lists for both the Commission proposal and the backbench Waste Reduction Bill which was being discussed at the same time (docs 360/1 and 360/9). NGOs also conducted various phone calls and meetings with ministers and officials, including the annual meeting of the Environmental Pillar which includes different green groups (doc 360/6). The Environmental Pillar meeting in July 2018 with officials and the then minister Denis Naughten reached the conclusion that “there needs to be more communication between the Pillar and appropriate officials”, with a follow-up workshop on plastics held in September (doc 360/7). However, as we shall see below, access does not necessarily equate to influence on policy-making.

Industry points echoed in Ireland's submissions to Council

During the deliberations on the Commission’s single-use plastics proposal, the Irish Government submitted a number of position papers to the Council so that the Presidency member state at the time (Austria in this case, which had responsibility for trying to seek common agreement among member states on this file) could see which elements it supported or opposed. In these papers the Irish Government made clear that it was generally supportive of the Commission’s proposal and in line with NGOs, it regretted that ambitious plastic consumption reduction targets were not included (doc 359/4).

Despite this position, it is notable how often industry positions are included in these government submissions, for example: “Ireland has no comment at this point in time to make on this Article [2]. However, we would like to point out that Industry in Ireland has indicated concerns in relation to the lack of definition and scope of the items listed in the Annex to the proposal.” (doc 359/1). In fact in this (undated) document, industry’s concerns are explicitly stated five times, including criticism of the proposal on tethered plastic bottle caps, and questioning whether industry would have to pick up litter clean-up costs via the proposed extended producer responsibility schemes.

...We would like to point out that Industry in Ireland has indicated concerns in relation to the lack of definition and scope of the items listed in the Annex to the proposal.

The three subsequent position papers submitted to the Council by the Irish Government, seen by Corporate Europe Observatory, make similar representations of industry positions (docs 359/2, 359/3, 359/4). There is no reference to the fact that civil society supported both the tethered cap proposal, and the full allocation of litter collection costs to industry (doc 287/44). Instead the Irish Government appears to have opted to present industry views rather than those of NGOs.

While the Government did not always explicitly endorse the positions of industry when putting them forward, it provides quite an advantage to business interests that its concerns were put forward into the heart of the EU decision-making process.

Rather shockingly, at one point even the tobacco industry’s interest is echoed by the Irish Government. In a briefing paper (presumably drafted by Irish officials for the Minister attending the Environment Council meeting in October 2018 where the plastics proposal was discussed) the inclusion of a tobacco extended producer responsibility scheme was one of a few concerns identified: "Ireland, along with other [member states], are questioning whether a mandatory EPR [extended producer responsibility] model is necessary for these industries [Tobacco and Sanitary], given that their products are predominantly a litter rather than a waste management issue” (doc 359/6).

As a plastics campaigner said to Corporate Europe Observatory: "It concerns me greatly that our views did not make it into the conclusions the Department made to the Council, even though they received our positions from various letters and emails. It is very disconcerting that our concerns weren't considered relevant enough to make it into the government documents. We reflected the views of many of their constituents, and I would have thought that they would want to reflect these in any conclusions presented."

It concerns me greatly that our views did not make it into the conclusions the Department made to the Council, even though they received our positions from various letters and emails. We reflected the views of many of their constituents...

Crucially the Irish Government’s promotion of industry views in this way may have had an impact on the final outcome of the directive. An Irish position paper questioned the feasibility of the 90 per cent target for the separate collection of plastic bottles for recycling and in the end this target was delayed from 2025 to 2029 (doc 359/6). The mandatory tethering of caps to plastic bottles was delayed from 2021 to 2024 as a sop to the powerful soft drink industry lobby and the member states who were sympathetic to it (doc 359/3); and while new extended producer responsibility schemes eventually did include full clean up costs, their introduction was delayed from 2021 to 2024 (doc 359/1). For corporate lobbyists, success is not always about blocking a measure; securing delays can protect profits for longer and can also open-up further lobbying opportunities to keep influencing and weakening the final outcome into the future.