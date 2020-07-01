EU Watchdog Radio: Episode 7

Via various detailed case studies, the new report shows that on many EU issues – vehicle emission limits, new gas support and infrastructure, sustainable finance, tax policy, ePrivacy, chemicals regulation, fishing quotas - the German Government is too close to its domestic industry interests. This leads to delays, loopholes, or even the blocking of new EU rules, and seriously undermines the public interest.

The case studies have been written by a range of NGOs: Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Finanzwende, Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit, Coordination gegen BAYER-Gefahren, and Our Fish.

A main message from this report is that these times are simply too critical for a business-as-usual approach, and that it’s vital that the German Government ensures its EU Presidency focusses on the public interest rather than its national industrial interests. The Government must put the brakes on the privileged access and policy favours for the car, gas, and other industries whose interests run counter to tough action on climate change, a robust European Green Deal, and a corona recovery package based on social and environmental justice.

