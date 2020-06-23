Download the full report in English and German. The summary briefing is available in English and German. The civil society statement is available in English and German.

Coordinated by Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyControl, the new report Tainted love: corporate lobbying and the upcoming German EU Presidency exposes how the car, gas, finance, BigData, chemicals, and fishing industries are too close to the German Government, and can often rely on its ministers to promote their interests in the EU Council during negotiations with other member states.

Carbon dioxide emission targets for cars; gas infrastructure and the promotion of hydrogen; ‘sustainable’ investments; corporate tax transparency; the Digital Services Tax; ePrivacy; the reauthorisation of the weedkiller glyphosate; EU fishing quotas; and access to medicines and vaccines, are all featured in this report. Contributions have been made by Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Finanzwende, Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit, Coordination gegen BAYER-Gefahren, and Our Fish.

The report reveals some common, and alarming, threads running through.

While the German Government often prides itself on its record in spear-heading efforts to tackle climate change (and its commitment to phase out nuclear energy is certainly welcome), the reality exposed in Tainted love is rather different. The Government has placed huge emphasis on securing energy supplies leading to massive support for new climate-damaging gas infrastructure in Germany and elsewhere in the EU. It also fought for and won an environmentally-friendly label for financial investments in gas, giving the sector a further boost. Added to the Government’s consistent and ongoing support for the powerful car industry, with its business model based on heavy cars with powerful engines; and support for the influential agri-chemical and fishing industries, this evidence leaves Germany’s green reputation in need of urgent repair.