Will the EU Commission stand firm against toxic lobbying pressure?

Another active industry lobby group, which signed the previously mentioned chemicals industry letter, is A.I.S.E. (the Association Internationale de la Savonnerie, de la Détergence et des Produits d'Entretien – which represents the makers of cleaning products). Like many other trade associations, its lobbying emphasis supports voluntary initiatives rather than binding regulation, maintaining the EU Single Market (to make it as easy as possible to sell its products), and the so-called innovation principle (which undermines the legally established and more protective Precautionary Principle).

A Commission report of a May 2020 lobby meeting between Grow officials and A.I.S.E. shows the group used standard industry lobby-speak. It called for “a simpler and more coherent system for chemicals risk management, in line with the Commission’s ‘Better Regulation’ agenda”. A.I.S.E. reported that it was “surprised by the language” that DG Environment used in its consultation on the CSS and labeled aspirations for a “toxic free” environment as “misleading”. A.I.S.E. apparently concluded its remarks saying that it “value[s] the good collaboration with DG GROW, and will also continue the dialogue with DG ENV”, giving the distinct impression that A.I.S.E. works much more closely with DG Grow than DG Environment. The report indicates that Grow officials responded inter alia that “the strategy is a rare opportunity to boost the competitiveness of the EU chemicals industry” and that DG Grow is “reflecting intensively” on how to promote “sustainable competitiveness” for the industry.

Other industry bodies directly meeting with DG Grow on this issue include Eurometaux, US chemicals company Eastman (accompanied by its lobby firm Burson, Cohn & Wolf), and FuelsEurope and Concawe (which represents the oil industry). Together with CEFIC and A.I.S.E., this handful of industry lobbyists have a combined EU lobby budget of at least €16.5 million per year.

A note of DG Grow’s meeting with Eurometaux again illustrates the shared thinking between industry and these officials. Eurometaux promoted the RMOA approach, and in response the officials confirmed they supported “a risk based approach”. The note also said that officials “stated that the EU industry should remain competitive globally to tackle the challenges of the future”.

DG Grow’s revolving doors problem

Remarkably, according to a document seen by Corporate Europe Observatory, several of the DG Grow officials who commented on DG Environment’s draft previously worked for the chemicals industry.

One official with a five-year history of working on chemicals policy for DG Grow, during which time they had various interactions with the industry, moved to a senior role at detergents lobby group A.I.S.E. in 2016. While at A.I.S.E. this person spoke at a Commission-organised conference on chemicals policy in 2018, and there were significant policy overlaps between their former Commission role and subsequent industry role. Whilst at A.I.S.E., they also took up a leadership role in another active chemical lobby group, the Downstream Users of Chemicals Co-ordination Group (DUCC). This official returned to DG Grow in 2019, to again work on chemicals policy. According to information provided to Corporate Europe Observatory by the Commission, neither the official concerned nor the Commission identified any conflicts of interest, and only minimal, temporary restrictions were put in place when they moved to A.I.S.E.; the Commission has also said that the official’s new unit does not have lobby contacts with A.I.S.E.. Nonetheless, as indicated above, A.I.S.E. has been actively lobbying Grow on the CSS, while DUCC submitted to the public consultation.

Another DG Grow official who made substantial comments on DG Environment’s CSS draft has worked at the Commission for the past six years, but previously spent four years working for Apeiron, a Belgian consultancy which specialises in helping industry to implement EU chemicals legislation including REACH. This person appears to have been responsible for significant portions of DG Grow’s attempt to re-write the CSS. Again, the Commission has told Corporate Europe Observatory that there was no risk of a conflict of interest when this person joined the Commission, and that this official’s unit does not have lobby contacts with Apeiron.

Corporate Europe Observatory has now formally complained about the first of these revolving door cases, arguing that the Commission failed to properly implement its (already weak) conflict of interest rules. This is not about the actions of individual officials but about systemic approaches and attitudes within the Commission. It is deeply worrying that the Commission sees no risk to its public interest mandate when it hires directly from industries with a financial interest in the issues that it regulates.

The clock is ticking for toxic-free Europe

The leak of DG Grow’s comments in July turbo-charged the political debate on the Commission’s upcoming CSS. Three MEP shadow rapporteurs on the CSS swiftly wrote to the lead Commissioner Frans Timmermans and two of his colleagues to insist that the Commission deliver a robust and forward-thinking CSS, as demanded by the European Parliament’s resolution in July 2020. “Should the position of DG GROW be dominant in the final version of the strategy, this would represent a dangerous change of narrative that goes against many ambitions that are strongly promoted in the European Green Deal”, the MEPs argued.

Member states who support a stronger, more ambitious approach to chemicals policy and regulation (the so-called Reach-up group which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden, alongside Norway) have made positive proposals for the CSS. The leaked comments of DG Grow argue for the opposite approach. Concerned member states have reportedly met with Timmermans to urge the Commission to hold the stronger DG Environment line.

The outcome of the internal Commission consultation showed that ultimately no DG gave a negative opinion on the DG Environment draft. DG Grow may have been embarrassed into backing-down somewhat after the controversy surrounding its own comments, but it still only gave a ‘conditional positive’ opinion on the draft CSS, meaning that it expects its comments to be fully considered by DG Environment.

It is now just two weeks before the College of Commissioners is due to agree and publish the final Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability. That’s two crucial weeks for the Commission to decide if it will prioritise a toxic-free environment and public health, or if it will let industry lobbyists sustain their profits and keep dangerous substances in use across the EU.

Have your say on this vital matter. Say no to a toxic Europe by taking urgent action now.