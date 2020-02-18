'Better Regulation': corporate-friendly deregulation in disguise

At the European level, the deregulation agenda has a variety of components:

Annual scrapping of rules: Under REFIT, the European Commission’s Regulatory Fitness and Performance programme, every year the EU must screen its entire body of law to find new regulations to scrap, weaken, or simplify. In total between 2012 and 2015, more than 140 proposals were dropped, including those on access to environmental justice, another on the protection of soil (see box below), and rules on supervision of medicines. Between 2015 and 2018, the Commission proposed 150 initiatives to “simplify” EU legislation and reduce regulatory burdens. The 2020 Commission work programme lists 44 existing rules and regulations which will be subject to review or a "fitness check" before the end of the year. These "fitness checks" assess whether a rule is “fit for purpose” and identifies “excessive burdens, overlaps, gaps, inconsistencies and/or obsolete measures”. Many of these checks are run by corporate consultants which can be expected to have private sector values at the forefront. The status of these fitness checks can be monitored via the Commission’s so-called REFIT scoreboard.

Scrapped: the Soil Framework Directive Since 2006, the Commission had been seeking agreement on a draft agreement to minimise soil erosion, maintain the organic matter in soils and to prevent soil from being contaminated with toxic substances. Despite the importance of soil to the ecosystem and its role in preventing flooding, the proposed directive was scrapped under the REFIT programme in 2014. This followed years of Council impasse, and lobbying by the UK government and the farming industry, including the UK’s National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Regulatory chill: According to the New Economics Foundation, the “Better Regulation process has so far tried and failed to water down vital directives that protect birds, habitats and clean air. Only a vast public outcry protected them … But that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped trying. And now that regulations have been painted as ‘burdens’, it’s harder than ever before to get vital new rules that protect us even considered, never mind passed.” When Jean-Claude Juncker took office as President of the European Commission in November 2014, there was an even greater deregulation push, not just on specific rules and laws which should be scrapped, but on how decisions were to be made about future laws. Under Juncker, fundamental changes in policy-making were introduced which put major obstacles in the way of new regulations aimed at protecting the environment or improving social conditions. And they seem to have succeeded. The Commission has claimed that between 2011 and 2015, the number of proposals for new regulations declined from 159 to 48. From 2015 to 2019 “key initiatives”, meaning new proposals, dropped by a whopping 83 per cent. This is perhaps the key consequence of recent deregulation at the EU level: this ‘regulatory chill’ has led to significantly fewer proposals for new laws and regulations in recent years. Now, the 2020 Commission work programme lists 32 existing proposals for new rules which are to now be withdrawn.

Regulatory chill: Antibiotic resistance A specific example of the ‘regulatory chill’ stemming from so-called Better Regulation can be seen in the problem of antibiotic resistance and the related issue of the proliferation of ‘super bugs’. Despite the scale and urgency of this health crisis, the EU continues to resist a tough regulatory approach and instead has supported guidelines and a voluntary approach with the pharmaceutical industry, rather than strong targets backed by new regulations.

Regulatory chill: Health and safety for hairdressers A proposal by a trade union and an employers’ organisation to improve health and safety in the workplace for hairdressers has been dismissed, and even mocked by EU leaders. Despite the workplace threat to hairdressers from skin conditions and musculoskeletal diseases such as arthritis and tendinitis, former Commission President Barroso has said that “The EU should not be concerned with blond women on high heels,” while under the Juncker Commission, the hairdressers’ proposal was ridiculed in a Commission publication which claimed that the EU should not be big on small things.

Vice-President for Better Regulation: Juncker appointed his right-hand man Frans Timmermans as Vice President for Better Regulation, giving this portfolio more political weight. Under 'Better Regulation’, this role could veto new legislative proposals before elected politicians had even seen them, or at least prevent them from moving ahead. As of December 2019, Maroš Šefčovič has replaced Timmermans as the commissioner responsible for this area in the Von der Leyen Commission.

Impact assessments and consultation: As well as placing a requirement for an impact assessment on all new proposals, Commission statements on ‘Better Regulation’ often pledge a strong commitment to transparency and consultation and being open to feedback from citizens and stakeholders “at every stage of the process – from the first idea, to when the Commission makes a proposal, through to the adoption of legislation and its evaluation”. However, this rhetoric needs closer inspection (see below).

Regulatory Scrutiny Board: This structure with members comprising Commission officials and external members, has a de-facto veto power. It scrutinises all proposed initiatives and their accompanying impact assessment and this unelected body is able to reject any impact assessment if it doesn’t come up to scratch (or maybe if it doesn’t come up with the ‘right’ answer), before the regulatory proposal even reaches the Parliament or the Council. According to its 2018 annual report, the Board made “initial rejections” of 28 per cent of the impact assessments with which they were presented. The board says that the vast majority of resubmissions were “up to standard” but that it delivered “one second negative opinion on an impact assessment” in 2018.