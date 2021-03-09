The EU is playing a dirty game in WTO vaccines-talks

While EU top-officials still claim that vaccines should be “a common good”, they use false arguments when defending their resistance against the proposal for a waiver on intellectual property rights (1) on all COVID-19 products under WTO-rules (TRIPS Agreement). This proposal to speed up notably covid-19 vaccines production was put on the table by India and South-Africa with the support of a high number of other countries. But itis being brushed of the table by the EU-bloc and other rich countries. This week there will be new WTO-negotiations in Geneva on the issue of the TRIPS-waiver, whereby the EU has the power to make or break the proposal (2).

The European Commission claims that there is no need for such a waiver because the current TRIPS Agreement already “allows exceptions” to make space for ‘compulsory licensing’ in times of emergency. But based on CEO-research into trade agreements, EU-accession agreements and IP enforcement reports, it is clear that the EU has done the opposite: It has done everything in its power to strengthen patent rules and making flexibility of deviating from WTO-rules basically impossible .

The European Commission has waged a multifaceted, non-stop, global campaign to reduce the scope of the so called flexibility, hand in hand with EFPIA, the European lobby-group for the pharmaceutical industry. By constant pressure in any possible context, the EU has for instance pushed for introduction of rules on “data exclusivity” in trade agreements. (3).

These ‘data exclusivity’ provisions prevent generic producers in the South from making use of the exceptions under the TRIPS agreement. Furthermore, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that even if the EU had not worked hand in hand with the pharmaceutical lobby to systematically undermine the exceptions, they would not suffice in the current situation.(4)

Kenneth Haar, researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory said:

“The refusal by the EU to agree with the TRIPS waiver is irresponsible behaviour. In light of the role of the EU in the trade negotiations in the past decades, the arguments used now by the EU are simply hypocritical. The richest trading bloc in the world has been waging a ‘war on accessible cheap drugs’ globally for over two decades or more. In that sense the covid-19 vaccines showed the EU learned nothing from the debate on access to HIV-medicines.”

“The EU’s protection of Big Pharma monopoly on vaccines could have dire consequences for protecting people in the Global South and for curbing this pandemic (5). Charity via initiatives as Covax (6) may be heart warming, but they are not a credible policy strategy. We need to boost production through speedy licensing and sharing of technology. This is not the time to worry about patents on vaccines that only saw the light of day due to public funding anyway.”

ENDS

Notes to the Editor: