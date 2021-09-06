EU Watchdog Radio 24

New research by CEO and the colleagues from the German association LobbyControl, shows the incredible lobby firepower of Big Tech. The new study ‘The Lobby network, Big Tech’s web of influence in the EU’ provides a unique and detailed analysis of the lobbying power of tech companies at EU level. It maps the biggest players, their networks and countries of origin, and uncovers their lobby budgets and access to EU decision makers. The research also unveils how this lobbying power plays out in practice in the context of ongoing EU policy debates on the Digital Services legislative pack.

In this episode Max Bank, a researcher and campaigner at LobbyControl, a non-profit association which advocates for transparency and democratic control, gives the details about the Lobby firepower.

This lobby surge comes as the European institutions are now discussing more stringent regulations on tech companies via the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). CEO-researcher and campaigner Margarida Silva explains why everyone should be worried about this big Tech lobby surge and the democratic problems it entails.

This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the European Union, by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy&climate, scientific research and much more…

