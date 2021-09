Tommaso Valletti, former Chief Economist of the Competition Directorate of the EU Commission and Professor of Economics at the Imperial College, added:

“The economic and political power of the digital giants is hefty, and they are not going to remain passive in the face of possible new rules that affect the way they conduct their business. That‘s why the EU Institutions urgently need to change the way they handle this lobbying and limit the power of big tech.“

Academic and Big Tech critic Shoshana Zuboff Sidenote Zubbof, S. (2019), The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier Of Power, Profile Books, pp 121-127 & 340-341 has argued that lobbying – alongside establishing relationships with elected politicians, a steady revolving door, and a campaign for cultural and academic influence – has acted as the fortification that allowed a business model, built on violating people’s privacy and unfairly dominating the market, to flourish without being challenged.

That seems to be the case in Europe too. Now, faced with increased criticism of these companies business practices and models, these firms are now trying to “reset the narrative”. The time of being proud of the motto “move fast, break things” is behind us as successive scandals showed that among the things Big Tech broke were people’s right to privacy, fair competition, and democratic processes.

What is most striking is how Big Tech is trying to control the narrative around regulating digital markets and services, through its extensive use of think-tanks, industry groups, high-level names and consultancies and academic research.

Big Tech’s new narrative relies on publicly supporting new rules, but only soft rules, shaped by themselves. This is then combined with attempts to reframe regulation as a threat, not to their own profits but to SMEs and consumers. The final component is stoking up geopolitical fears by warning that regulation will cause Europe to fall behind the United States and, above all, China. Underlying this narrative is still the belief that regulation stifles innovation.

Big Tech’s lobbying also relies on its funding of a wide network of third parties, including think tanks, SME and startup associations and law and economic consultancies to push through its messages. These links are often not disclosed, obfuscating potential biases and conflicts of interest.

There are 14 think tanks and NGOs with close ties to Big Tech firms. The ethics and practice of these policy organisations varies but some seem to have played a particularly active role in discussions surrounding the Digital Services pack, hosting exclusive or skewed debates on behalf of their funders or publishing scaremongering reports.