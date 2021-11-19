Bitter pill

In a meeting with DG Trade on 17 November 2020, the EFPIA stated that their priority during COVID-19 was to continue supply of medicines “while undertaking research and development for therapeutic solutions to combat COVID-19”. During this meeting with the cabinet of Trade Commissioner Dombrovski, which was requested by the EFPIA, it insisted on the need for “upholding solid IP disciplines in EU FTAs and its enforcement”. It claimed that any attempt to curtail IP protection would be “detrimental on investments for the development of future innovative medicines”.

Pharmaceutical lobbies have the ear of the European Commission which readily accommodates their demands, even when those demands are detrimental to public health and are prolonging the pandemic. Marc Botenga MEP (The Left) noted in an interview for this article: “There is something very fundamental to the structure [of how the EU works]: The main objective is to further the interests of private companies, to champion their interests to the world. So, every policy has a red line: it must not harm what they call the competitiveness, meaning shareholder dividends, and the position of these multinational companies in the world.” In an environment in which the interests of pharmaceutical corporations drive law and policy, so much so that public interest is nearly an afterthought, equitable access to therapeutics is not likely to be achieved without strong action from the European Commission and governments around the world.

Not meeting goals

Companies have failed to produce sufficient vaccines, failed to deliver promised doses, and have rejected calls to price vaccines affordably for all countries. Even with mechanisms in place to facilitate sharing of technology and know-how, such as C-TAP and the Medicines Patent Pool, pharmaceutical companies have rejected all calls to fully share technology and know-how in order to increase global production and supply and save lives. As therapeutics become available, a similar pattern has become evident. This has been seen with Roche’s drug, tocilizumab, recommended by the WHO, and with Merck’s and Pfizer’s new drugs, both on the expert group’s list of ten most promising candidates.

The experience of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in its efforts to procure tocilizumab for its projects clearly exemplifies the control pharmaceutical corporations can exert over global access and supply of medicines. Roche is the only maker of tocilizumab in the world and, although its patents expired in 2017, it holds secondary patents that prevent other companies from manufacturing a generic. However, the company itself announced that it is unable maintain sufficient supply, even expecting to be periodically out of stock of the drug globally due to the pandemic. Christa Cepuch of MSF’s Access Campaign explained, "Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has not been able to procure the forecasted 6000 vials that we will need for our projects… We have engaged many times with Roche and through the ACT-A consortium, Unitaid, and WHO, and still have hit a dead end with respect to actual procurement.” Cepuch also noted that “we don’t hear many high-income countries complaining, so we know where the shortages lie, and that is in low- and middle-income countries and low-resource settings where there is very little access to tocilizumab at a baseline.” MSF has also called out the prohibitively high prices Roche has set, including US$410 in Australia, $646 in India and $3,625 in the USA per 600mg dose, severely restricting access in many low-income countries. It was only after MSF publicly called on Roche to act that the company announced that it would not assert its patent rights against the use of its drug in low- and middle-income countries during the pandemic, allowing generics manufacturers to make the drug without legal repercussions. After this announcement, in September 2021 the Indian Government granted authorisation for a generic version of tocilizimab to the manufacturer Hetero.

Meanwhile Merck and Pfizer have granted voluntary licences for their novel oral antiviral therapies Molnupiravir, and Paxlovid, respectively, to the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). Advocates for equitable access have been calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their intellectual property since the beginning of the pandemic. With a licence through the MPP, companies in other countries will be able to produce generic versions of these therapeutics without worry of repercussions for patent infringement. Merck’s voluntary licence will allow certain generic manufacturers, selected by MPP, to sell Molnupiravir in 105 countries, including 46 Least Developed Countries. Pfizer's voluntary licence for its drug Paxlovid will allow generic manufacturers worldwide to produce the drug to supply the medicine in 95 countries stipulated in the agreement. These countries include not only low and lower-middle income countries but also some upper-middle-income countries and countries that have transitioned from lower-middle to upper-middle-income countries in the past five years. Merck is set to sell a five-day course of treatment of Mulnopiravir for US$700 [€604] while a generic may cost as little as US$20 [€17]. A course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid is estimated at US$300-US$500 [€263-€440]. These voluntary licenses are an important step towards equity in access to these treatments, especially in middle- and low-income countries, but the shortcomings are glaring. Importantly, Merck’s voluntary license excludes almost half of the world’s population and "important upper-middle-income countries with robust manufacturing capacity”, such as Brazil and China. Pfizer’s voluntary license excludes countries such as Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, Libya, and Jamaica for the sale of generics, so these countries will have to buy the treatments directly from Pfizer at a price much higher than a generic.

The actions of these corporations, and the decisions they have made, give a preview of what’s to come with regard to access to COVID-19 therapeutics. Pharmaceutical corporations are not willing to fully share their intellectual property to make sure that everyone has access to treatments. Charity and donation models, such as COVAX and bilateral arrangements, have failed. Reinforcing existing structures, as the EU Therapeutics Strategy does, will not carve out a path toward global, equitable access to COVID-19 therapeutics or out of this pandemic.

Looking towards equitable, global access

In October 2020, South Africa and India proposed a waiver of the TRIPS agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) (TRIPS waiver), which would set aside patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for the duration of the pandemic. Nearly 160 low- and middle-income countries joined or supported the proposal, and some high-income countries eventually backed it, including US President Joe Biden who supported the waiver for vaccines. However, the European Union remains in full opposition of the waiver, asserting in its own counter-proposal that existing flexibilities in the TRIPS agreement and voluntary actions by pharmaceutical corporations are enough to address access concerns globally. In order to overcome the outsized influence pharmaceutical corporations have over who has access to treatments as they become available, the EU must change its position and support the waiver proposal.

The EU offers no alternative solution with its Therapeutics Strategy. The EU should be taking steps toward retaining rights to the intellectual property that it supported the research and development of with public funds, to ensure that research data, technology, and know-how is available to allow for adequate production, supply, and affordability globally. It must negotiate in full transparency so that public scrutiny may act as a counterweight to the power pharmaceutical companies wield at the negotiating table. The EU must also fully participate in international equitable allocation mechanisms so that they are not crippled by nationalistic priorities. Finally, where donations have been pledged, the EU and national governments must make every effort to see that their delivery is carried out.

If pharmaceutical corporations are to meaningfully contribute to equitable global access to COVID-19 therapeutics, they must commit to fully sharing their intellectual property with platforms such as the MPP, the Open COVID Pledge, or the WHO’s COVID-Technologies Access Pool (C-TAP). Companies should also be transparent about their production capacity, stock, and ability to meet demand, which would assist procurement agencies and organisations such as MSF better plan their responses across the globe, especially in middle- and low-income countries.

As this pandemic wears on, lives continue to be lost because pharmaceutical corporations have limited global access to vaccines. They’ve enjoyed soaring profits by holding on tightly to their intellectual property, and governments have simply not stood up to them. The same is set to happen with therapeutics.

In the EU, the Commission is satisfied with repeating the same mistakes that led to the current situation with vaccines as it undertakes its Therapeutics Strategy. In order to steer a different course, the European Commission and governments across the globe must take bold and concerted action now to challenge the power of pharmaceutical corporations and enact laws and policies that put the public interest and people’s lives first.

TAKE ACTION!

Public pressure has worked to sway both pharmaceutical companies, as with the example of Roche above, and governments, as with the US’s position change on the TRIPS waiver. We must continue to take action, to organise locally and with global coalitions, and demand that pharmaceutical companies share their intellectual property and that governments support the TRIPS waiver. We can:

Join demonstrations in person, engage pharmaceutical company executives on social media, and write to local media outlets to raise the profile of the issue and increase pressure on companies and governments.

Ask representatives in your national government to express their dissatisfaction at how this issue is being handled in order to push the issue up the national agenda.

EU citizens should sign and share the Right to Cure/No Profit on Pandemic European Citizens Initiative that would require the EU to initiate a legislative process to make COVID-19 treatments a global public good.

NB: Our review of the situation with COVID-19 therapeutics is correct at time of publication. Please note that this is a fast-changing field with new therapetics entering the market and new announcements about licensing announced every few days.

Written by Leigh Kamore Haynes and edited by James O’Nions. Authorial contributions from Olivier Hoedeman and Katharine Ainger. With thanks to

Dimitri Eynikel, Christa Cepuch, Marcio da Fonseca, Hu Yuan Qiong from MSF, Marc Botenga MEP (The Left) and Gopa Kumar (TWN).