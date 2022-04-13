Hooked on Gas - EU & the Ukraine War
EU Watchdog Radio 32
In this episode of EU Watchdog Radio, we talk about the EU’s dependency on gas, what energy poverty is and in what way it is linked to the Ukraine war. We also discuss the energy alternatives the EU is considering, and what really needs to happen.
Europe is facing a crisis of the cost of living and the invasion of Ukraine has exposed its dependency on Russian oil and gas. As the EU continues to import them, it is directly funding Putin’s war. According to Beyond Coal, in March alone Europe paid 20 billion euros to Russia for fossil fuels.
In today’s episode, we asked campaigners and researchers Martha Myers, at Friends of the Earth Europe, and Pascoe Sabido, at CEO, why the EU is stuck in the hands of the gas lobby and how is energy poverty linked to the war in Ukraine.
This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance.
