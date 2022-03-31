Ukraine crisis

Lobby firewalls for repressive regimes

Corporate Europe Observatory campaigner Vicky Cann says:

“Lobbying for the Kremlin, for its rich cronies, and for Russian corporations like Gazprom has been big business in Brussels. Anyone doing this work must be immediately banned from lobbying Commissioners, officials, MEPs, assistants, and member state Permanent Representations. But this is not just an issue about the Putin regime. PR merchants and guns-for-hire lobbyists have long been employed by repressive regimes from around the world and have enjoyed easy lobby access and influence in Brussels. They and all corporations with close ties to these egregious governments must be banned from lobbying the EU. We also need to get tough on teh revolving door and on political party funding linked to brutal governments, and urgently open up company and asset ownership data so we can track dirty money across the EU and globally.”

We make the following demands of EU and national decision-makers across Europe:

In line with the Fossil Free Politics approach, all fossil fuel interests , including those from repressive regimes, should have no access to EU decision-makers including EU Commissioners, officials, MEPs, assistants, and member state Permanent Representations, and they should avoid all conflicts of interests, preferential treatment, and partnerships with the fossil fuel industry.

, including those from repressive regimes, should have no access to EU decision-makers including EU Commissioners, officials, MEPs, assistants, and member state Permanent Representations, and they should avoid all conflicts of interests, preferential treatment, and partnerships with the fossil fuel industry. We are aware that there is no widely-accepted definition and list of “repressive regimes” with which to frame this demand and those that follow below, but it is imperative that in the rush to move away from Russian fossil fuels and other corporate interests, that we do not simply replace them with dirty energy and lobbying from other repressive regimes such as Saudi Arabia and others around the world.

There is a long and ignoble history of lobby intermediaries – lobby consultancies, PR companies, law firms, trade associations, think tanks and others – trying to influence EU and member state policy-makers, and public opinion, on behalf of repressive regimes or their close associates. This lobbying and disinformation activity by such intermediaries must now be immediately banned. This does not apply to strict diplomatic contacts.

– lobby consultancies, PR companies, law firms, trade associations, think tanks and others – trying to influence EU and member state policy-makers, and public opinion, on behalf of repressive regimes or their close associates. This lobbying and disinformation activity by such intermediaries must now be immediately banned. This does not apply to strict diplomatic contacts. Additionally, companies and their subsidiaries , and other organisations which are closely associated with repressive governments should be banned from having lobby access to EU and member state policy-makers, and from applying for EU public procurement contracts.

, and other organisations which are closely associated with repressive governments should be banned from having lobby access to EU and member state policy-makers, and from applying for EU public procurement contracts. Because this is not just a problem at the EU level, all member states should implement legally-binding lobby transparency registers which take similar steps to ban lobbying and disinformation campaigns on behalf of repressive regimes and their close associates.

which take similar steps to ban lobbying and disinformation campaigns on behalf of repressive regimes and their close associates. Too many former politicians and officials have taken lucrative jobs with corporations or other organisations closely associated with repressive regimes. This revolving door must be blocked at the EU and member state level on the grounds of conflicts of interest and political integrity.

must be blocked at the EU and member state level on the grounds of conflicts of interest and political integrity. Sponsorship and funding of EU and national political parties , politicians or political events by repressive regimes, their corporations, and representatives must be banned. This includes funding politicians’ offices and overseas trips, as well as European Parliament intergroups and unofficial groupings.

, politicians or political events by repressive regimes, their corporations, and representatives must be banned. This includes funding politicians’ offices and overseas trips, as well as European Parliament intergroups and unofficial groupings. More generally, tackling lobbying and influence of repressive regimes in the EU institutions should be part of the remit of the new independent ethics body .

. Transparency alone cannot tackle repressive regimes nor the corporate capture of decision making, but it can make a major difference to public understanding of the nature of these governments, expose links, and chase down dirty money. Publicly accessible company and beneficial ownership registers are long overdue and must be implemented immediately across Europe. If implemented internationally too, such a register could ensure that the sanctions regime is properly targeted at wealthy oligarchs and not ordinary citizens.

For more information check out the following links:

CEO report (2015): Spin doctors to the autocrats

Twitter thread: 30 March 2022

NGO letter supporting beneficial registers: 9 March 2022