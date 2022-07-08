TRIPS ‘Waiver failure’: EU betrayal of global south on vaccine access obscured by lack of transparency

Redacted documents, 18 months wait for release

Corporate Europe Observatory submitted two Freedom of Information requests in September 2020. In March 2021, after the European Ombudsman intervened on our behalf, the Commission sent a list of 365 relevant documents, announcing that those that could be disclosed "will be made progressively available online on a Commission website".

But the Commission failed to deliver on its commitment: after a first batch of 80 documents was released in June 2021, nothing further followed for six months, leaving Corporate Europe Observatory with no option but to submit a new complaint. Following this complaint, the European Ombudsman in January 2022 re-opened her inquiry into the Commission's failure to disclose these documents.

In April 2022 we received over 90 new documents related to the EU vaccine strategy. The documents, often very heavily redacted, are primarily agendas and minutes from 53 meetings of the Steering Board (made up of European Commission and Member State representatives) that was responsible for the EU’s vaccine strategy and the negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. The meetings took place between 18 June 2020 and 16 February 2021.

These documents have never been released before, and they provide unique insights into how the EU’s vaccine strategy took shape and how the negotiations with pharma companies played out. Key words, sentences and paragraphs have been blacked out, which limits what can be concluded from the documents. But still, there is no doubt that these minutes provide important insights on many issues, such as the heavily publicised troubles with Astra Zeneca’s vaccine deliveries, and a different set of tensions around Pfizer’s deliveries, both in early 2021.

EU betrayal on promise of vaccines as “global public good”

We read the minutes of the meetings of the Steering Board with a particular interest in finding out what happened to the EU’s commitment to vaccines as a global public good, which was explicitly part of the agreement between EU member states and the Commission on the joint procurement of vaccines in mid-June 2020. This agreement stated that:

"the Commission will promote a Covid-19 vaccine as a global public good [our emphasis throughout]. This promotion will include access for low and middle income countries to these vaccines in sufficient quantity and at low prices. The Commission will seek to promote related questions with the pharmaceutical industry regarding intellectual property sharing, especially when such IP [intellectual property} has been developed with public support, in order to these objectives. Any vaccines available for purchase under the APAs [Advance Purchasing Agreements] concluded but not needed and purchased by Participating Member States can be made available to the global solidarity effort.”

In spring 2020 the EU had actively championed the global public good approach in international discussions about how to ensure vaccination took place worldwide. As Nerina Boschiero from the University of Milan points out: "During the negotiations of the World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution on COVID-19, finally adopted on May 19, 2020, the EU submitted a proposal for a consolidated zero draft on a WHA73 "COVID-19 response", according to which the Seventy-third World Health Assembly, would have had to recognize "population-wide immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health and the crucial role of quality, safe, and efﬁcient vaccines therein”. The proposal was watered down after pushback from the US government, but the EU’s commitment to a ‘global public good’ approach appeared very clear.

But, when examining the EU’s COVID vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical companies and the role it played in the TRIPS waiver negotiations, Nerina Boschiero concluded that “it is abundantly clear that Europe is in no way pursuing the announced negotiating objective of promoting COVID-19 vaccines as global public good."

The EU’s u-turn, abandoning the global public good approach and instead treating the vaccines as private monopolies owned by a handful of pharmaceutical corporations, happened in the summer of 2020, as can be seen from the minutes of the EU Vaccine Strategy Steering Board meetings. In the first months after the Steering Board commenced its work, the objective of vaccines as a “public good” was mentioned several times in minutes of Steering Board meetings, for instance on July 17 2020: “the Commission concluded that the EU is fully committed to an international mechanism that makes vaccines a ‘public good’”. But these notes then continue by referring only to “the creation of the COVAX Facility and the ACT Accelerator”, global mechanisms for sharing donated vaccines. There is no mention whatsoever of promoting intellectual property sharing in talks with pharmaceutical companies, not in these minutes, nor in any of the other meeting minutes.

At the Steering Board meeting a week later (July 24 2020) there is a further backtracking from the goal of vaccines as a global public good, referring to a meeting of COREPER (which brings together EU members states’ ambassadors and diplomats): “the Commission noted that COREPER has emphasised that the EU fully supports the international dimension of COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, it is important to separate involvement in the COVAX Facility and the ACT Accelerator from the scheme to purchase vaccines for the EU citizens”.

In the summer of 2020 there was thus a clear shift away from a global public good approach (which would require lifting of patents and sharing of intellectual property and technology to enable production on a larger scale) to a narrow EU-focused strategy, combined with donations of vaccines bought by the EU to COVAX - a charity approach. The notes include a statement that reads like an attempt to justify this Eurocentric approach: “the strong support given by the EU through the upfront financing of the vaccines producers will support the COVAX Facility and the ACT Accelerator in making vaccines available and affordable globally”.

In hindsight, this approach was clearly problematic and unsuccessful. COVAX has failed to make anywhere near sufficient vaccines available to low-income countries during the pandemic. Vaccine scarcity prolonged the pandemic and caused tens of thousands of preventable deaths. For a critique of the EU’s reliance on COVAX, see for instance the analysis published by Medecins Sans Frontieres. It appears as if the COREPER meeting in the third week of July 2020 could be where the “global public good” approach was finally buried and replaced by the charity approach that we now know failed to deliver for the Global South.

Organised scarcity: EU abandons global good to support Big Pharma line

After July 2020, there is no reference to vaccines as a global public good in any of the meeting minutes, and all discussions about the international dimension are focused on COVAX and vaccine donations. The justification mentioned above is repeated several times, for instance on August 19 2020: “the EU is also indirectly supporting the availability of the vaccines for the global community by giving money to vaccine producers for development and manufacturing vaccines via APAs [Advance Purchasing Agreements]. Once vaccines are developed, everyone will benefit from them”.

This is not what actually happened: vaccines were developed, but remained scarce because a handful of pharmaceutical companies with monopoly control of the technology were allowed to decide how many vaccines to produce, at what price, and to whom to sell them. These companies refused any intellectual property sharing, and the EU seems to have made no effort to change that position, despite this being ostensibly one of its official goals. As earlier Corporate Europe Observatory research has shown,Big Pharma has lobbied against sharing of Intellectual Property rights and called this a proposal which “represents an extreme measure for an unidentified problem and leads towards a significant escalation in anti-IP [Intellectual Property] positioning in multilateral fora, with potential consequences around the globe.”

The Steering Board meeting on September 17 2020 was fully dedicated to COVAX. The Commission stated “that Team Europe was ready to put its expertise and resources at work within COVAX to accelerate and scale-up development and manufacturing of a global supply of vaccines for citizens across the world. Member States called for an EU consolidated approach and not 27 individual commitments in COVAX”.