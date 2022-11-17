COP27: 90% of sponsors have fossil fuel ties

18 out of 20 of the sponsors of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) climate talks currently underway in Egypt directly support or partner with the fossil fuel industry, according to an analysis by CEO and Corporate Accountability. This analysis comes in the closing days of talks (the 27th Conference of the Parties or COP27) that have already been marred by revelations of corporate interference and influence, such as the COP Presidency retaining a notable PR firm for Big Oil and the presence of more than 636 fossil fuel lobbyists.