A Toxic Lobby vs. The Green Deal

In this episode, host turned interviewee Hans van Scharen talks about the massive export of banned pesticides from the EU to the rest of the world, what promises were made by the EU Commission regarding it and what really happened so far.

Vicky Cann explains what the REACH regulation is, how important is has been, and why the industry is pushing against its revision with all its' strength - and so far managed to delay it. Hans and Vicky also tell us what is being done and what you can do to fight the huge and powerful lobby of toxic pesticides.

WHO WE ARE

This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…

You can find us on iTunes, Spotify & Buzzsprout. Stay tuned for more independent and in-depth information that concerns every EU citizen!