EU lobby profile: Syngenta

The new Syngenta Files co-published by The New Lede and The Guardian reveal the agrochemical company’s true nature. Despite years of costly, global PR-campaigns to give itself an ecological, climate-, and farmer-friendly image, the leaked internal documents show that Syngenta has less noble intentions and wants to preserve a toxic business model above anything else.

As the investigative journalists write: “For decades, Swiss chemical giant Syngenta has manufactured and marketed a widely used weed-killing chemical called paraquat, and for much of that time the company has been dealing with external concerns that long-term exposure to the chemical may be a cause of the incurable brain ailment known as Parkinson’s disease”.

And “the public narrative put forward by Syngenta and the corporate entities that preceded it has at times contradicted the company’s own research and knowledge. And though the documents reviewed do not show that Syngenta’s scientists and executives accepted and believed that paraquat can cause Parkinson’s, they do show a corporate focus on strategies to protect product sales, refute external scientific research and influence regulators”.

The Swiss based multinational deliberately hid important scientific knowledge about possible serious health effects caused by paraquat, a Syngenta flagship product and herbicide banned in Europe because it is so toxic that a single sip can kill. Syngenta is currently facing litigation in the US because of the link between paraquat and Parkinson’s, just as Monsanto faced many lawsuits based on the link between glyphosate and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Paraquat has been banned in the EU since 2007. However, the EU allows corporations to produce toxic products like Paraquat in the EU and export them to the rest of the world. As recent as for the years 2020-21 the EU Chemical Agency ECHA received 12 notifications for export of Paraquat from the EU. The European Commission promised to ban this nefarious practice, just like Germany and France have done, but just this week it became clear that it has disappeared from the Commission’s work programme for the rest of its term.

Five years ago UN experts warned that pesticides have a “catastrophic impact” on many levels: “Excessive use of pesticides are very dangerous to human health, to the environment and it is misleading to claim they are vital to ensuring food security.” They added that pesticides from a “global human rights concern”, including an estimated 25 million cases of acute poisoning resulting in 220,000 deaths a year.

The contrast between Syngenta’s ‘green messaging’ and its business practices is very stark. For example, research shows that CropLife members like Syngenta make $596m of their sales from pesticides classed as highly toxic or fatal by the World Health Organisation (WHO), mainly to the Global South: “Syngenta accounted for a large majority of these sales, with its top sellers including paraquat”. For Syngenta in particular this figure is much higher, according to research published by Public Eye: “Selling highly hazardous pesticides is at the core of Syngenta’s business model. About one third of Syngenta’s pesticide portfolio – and half of its best sellers – consists of substances listed as “highly hazardous” by PAN.”