Qatargate - The tyrant lobby and why transparency matters

This is the 42nd episode of EU Watchdog Radio where we talk all things Qatargate. What the EPP is plotting against civil society, what the problems are with the current EU transparency register and what better examples are used in other countries.

CEO has for almost a decade now been looking into human rights abusers hiring consultants and repressive regimes lobbying the EU using think tanks, front groups, and third party consultants, and we discuss some of the more scandalous case studies we have discovered in the past.

Full lobby transparency isn’t a magic wand, but it does help us to understand what the people employing these lobbyists want, who they are influencing, who they are employing, how much they are paying, who they are targeting, what their issues are. That scrutiny is essential to tackle corporate capture.



WHO WE ARE

This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…

You can find us on iTunes, Spotify & Buzzsprout. Stay tuned for more independent and in-depth information that concerns every EU citizen!