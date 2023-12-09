Corporate Europe Observatory's demands for reform (updated 28 April 2023)

What follows is a list of our priorities for urgent reform in the wake of the unfolding scandal involving lobbying by Qatari, Moroccan, and other non-EU government interests.

- tough and independent enforcement of MEP ethics rules - the current system for enforcing MEPs' ethics rules is far too weak and ineffective. Independent enforcement with the power to levy significant sanctions for wrong-doing, alongside strong protections for whistleblowers, are essential.

- full and proactive lobby meeting transparency - all MEPs must publish basic information about their meetings with lobbyists and there should be a clear ban on meetings with any unregistered lobbyists. The proactive lobby transparency rules should also be extended to all officials in the Commission who meet with lobbyists.

- ban interference of repressive regimes in European Parliament - we need to ensure a ban on official and unofficial friendship groups actually gets enforced. Repressive regimes should not be able to directly or indirectly fund these groups’ work; nor should they fund the work of MEPs, or of EU or national political parties, including their offices or overseas trips and hospitality.

- much tighter financial rules in the European Parliament - there should be action to tackle MEPs' second jobs which provoke conflicts of interest and on unaccountable daily allowances, as well as tougher action on honorary fees, gifts, shares, and consultancies.

- block the revolving door - too many former politicians and officials have taken lucrative jobs with corporations or other organisations closely associated with repressive regimes. We need lengthy and well-enforced cooling-off periods and lobby bans for former MEPs.

- a legally-binding EU lobby register - the current EU lobby register is too weak and needs to be made legally-binding. This will enable tougher sanctions with fines and open prosecutions for wrong-doing. To protect democracy from harmful interference, a legally-binding register must include strong pro-active investigatory and sanctions powers are needed that are comparable to those of the European prosecutors office for fighting financial fraud. Furthermore, think tanks and NGOs should once again have to declare an annual EU lobby spend and think tanks should be explicitly required to publish a list of all their funders (including income from non-EU governments) and the sums involved. As part of this legally-binding register we support the full disclosure for any overseas government agent or their representatives lobbying European institutions. Our research has overwhelmingly shown that it is lobby consultancies, law firms, private firms, and think tanks which are paid by non-EU governments to try influence EU officials and citizens, and there must be full transparency about these relationships. Such rules should not be used as an opportunity to target NGOs receiving money from overseas sources, but to instead be focussed on non-EU governments using opaque proxies to further their political agenda at the EU level. Moreover those intermediaries that represent regimes in breach of human rights, or that engage in online, data-driven disinformation campaigns on behalf of third country governments with the aim of influencing at the EU level should be barred from meetings with public officials. Read more about this in our 3 May 2023 blog post here.

- national lobby registers - member states should also implement legally-binding lobby registers and FARA style registers to cover national lobbying activities, including of their own officials operating within the EU institutions, and the activities of overseas government agents.

The Alliance for Lobby Transparency and Ethics Regulation (ALTER-EU) has written to all MEPs, together with other transparency organisations, to demand an urgent response to this scandal.