photo if 6 dice on a glass table

EU Single Market at 30: the board game!

Can your company roll back progressive legislation? Of course! Play the game to find out how!

21.06.2023

Is there a particularly threatening social or environmental policy or regulation that may harm your profits? Play our board game "EU Single Market at 30" to find out how to deal with it!

The Single Market at 30: the board game!

Download and print our new board game to discover in a fun way all the ways that corporate interests have used Single Market rules to obstruct progressive social and environmental policies and regulations that might harm their profits.

For a more in-depth look at this problem, make sure you read our new report "30 Years of EU Single Market: Time to remove the obstacles to social-ecological transformation" or listen to our podcast about it.

Downloads
Single Markets Board Game.pdf