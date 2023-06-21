How the Single Market has been used to obstruct progressive legislation

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of EU's Single Market, and to mark it, we have just launched a new report (and a board game!) showing how corporate interests have used Single Market rules to obstruct progressive social and environmental policies and regulations that might harm their profits.

We have invited the co-authors of the report Olivier Hoedeman and Moritz Neujeffski, as well as Frank Ey, who works at the EU & International Department of the Austrian Chamber of Labour and is a lecturer at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, to talk about the report and discuss its key findings.

If the European Union is to protect public services and take the climate crisis seriously, it will need to turn its back on neoliberalism and take steps to modernise Single Market governance so that the national and local measures needed for a just ecological transition are safeguarded. Listen to our podcast to find out what measures we suggest should be taken.