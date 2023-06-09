New figures show Big Oil & Gas flooding UN climate talks since Paris Agreement

People around the world demand an end to fossil fuel corporate capture of climate talks

Members of the campaign to Kick Big Polluters Out are in Bonn making sure the voices of the millions of people around the world we represent are heard. We are demanding an end to the ability of Big Polluters to write the rules of climate action and to bankroll climate action. We are demanding climate action that centres the leadership of those on the frontlines, and we are demanding a reset of the system so it works for people, not polluters.

Inside the negotiations, five UNFCCC constituencies are calling for world governments and the UNFCCC to finally and firmly pass an Accountability Framework that protects climate policymaking from the undue influence of the fossil fuel industry and other emissions-intensive industries. And because we have a right to know who is at the climate policymaking table, as a first step we are demanding a protocol that requires all participants in the UNFCCC process to be mandated to publicly disclose their interests before participating in any UNFCCC activity.

These calls are echoed by more than 130 US and EU lawmakers who recently called on the US and EU governments as well as the UN Secretary General and the UNFCCC Executive Secretary to end the ability of Big Polluters to write the rules of climate action.

While the people are demanding real and equitable action at the Bonn climate talks, new research shows that the top 5 oil and gas majors are continuing their trend of infiltrating the talks. Some top-line figures, based on analysis of official UNFCCC lists of registered participants, include: