How the Aviation Lobby Got the European Commission to Derail Dutch Flight Reduction Plans

The decision was met with deep disappointment by environmental NGOs. Transport & Environment commented that “the reversal is a loss for the climate and for the health of Dutch citizens for the benefit of a few airlines' bottom line”. Greenpeace stated its disappointment that “Days after a huge climate march in Amsterdam, the Dutch government drops plan to cap the number of flights at Schiphol airport, one of EU's busiest” and pointed to the problematic role of “EU Commissioner and aviation zealot Adina Valean” in the controversial decision.

The aviation sector went into battle mode as soon as the ground-breaking flight reduction plans were announced in June 2022. In addition to initiating legal action against the Dutch government in March, the airline industry has been heavily lobbying the European Commission since the outset, slamming the flight cap and urging an official investigation into its compliance with EU law.

Internal documents released via a freedom of information request by Corporate Europe Observatory show that there was very close contact between industry and DG MOVE, the Commission’s transport policy department. Within weeks of the Dutch plans being announced, the aviation industry approached the European Commission to go against the flight reduction plans. From July 2022 to March 2023, at least three airlines (KLM Royal Dutch, AirFrance, and Delta), five international airline associations (Airport Council International, Airlines for America, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the 'Europeans for Fair competition coalition' (a self-described “alliance of airline employers and employees”, run by a lobby consultancy on behalf of airlines including KLM/AirFrance and Lufthansa), as well as some sector-specific trade unions, approached the European Commission repeatedly with the demand to investigate and block the plans. According to the EU’s lobby register, airline associations such as Airlines for Europe and the IATA spend up to a million euros each per year on lobbying the EU.

One of the key weapons in the airline industry's arsenal was the EU's Single Market Rules. The industry raised concerns about how the flight reduction rule would be in violation of these rules, and claimed procedural errors by the Dutch government. Airlines for America (A4A), for example, wrote to the Commission on 7/9 2022 that “the proposal may be incompatible with EU Internal Market principles and may violate several EU Regulations, including Regulation 598/2014 on noise management at airports”. A4A also approached the US government regarding the Dutch flight cap and argued that the Dutch plans also violated the U.S. - EU Air Transport Agreement (ATA).