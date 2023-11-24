New research shows Amazon amping up EU lobbying

Bram Vranken, Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and campaigner, says:

“As Amazon’s problematic business model is under pressure, the company has massively increased its lobby firepower. It has heavily invested in building a lobby echo chamber by funding think tanks and industry associations and hiring economic consultancies and lobby firms.

The mix of market and lobby power is a toxic mix for the democratic process. And we should make sure Amazon won’t derail attempts to hold it accountable for its abusive practices.”

Margarida Silva, SOMO researcher, adds: “There is an intimate connection between Amazon’s market power and its lobby power. The bigger Amazon gets, the more revenue it accrues which it can then divert into paying for expensive lobby and public relations campaigns.

The workers, small businesses and communities impacted by Amazon’s power are unlikely to ever be able to spend the same amount of resources to influence political processes. This is a democratic problem.”

Max Bank, LobbyControl campaigner, concludes: “Amazon has massively extended its lobby network in Europe. The company has particularly increased its affiliations with think tanks and invested into public relations campaigns. It also has the capacity to influence the member state level. It is worrying to see the tech monopoly further increasing its lobby firepower in the EU.”