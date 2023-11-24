Amazon's lobbying satellites orbit EU policy-makers

Amazon is one of the world’s biggest and most powerful companies, worth over US$1.49 trillion, and one of the world’s biggest employers.

Amazon is first and foremost known as an online shop, yet, that is just half of the story. Its business is made up of a series of different services ranging from the classic online retail, to logistics services for other sellers (Fulfilment by Amazon), connected devices including the personal assistant Alexa, social media and video streaming via Twitch and Amazon Prime Video, cloud storage and software as a service (SaaS) via Amazon Web Services, a digital advertising platform, and satellite-based global broadband provider via Kuiper, set to involve 3,236 satellites in low orbit around the earth.

Amazon’s operations in the EU have been incredibly lucrative for the company, but their ever-increasing monopoly power, treatment of workers, mis-handling of data, and many other practices have also attracted growing criticism from workers, environmentalists, competition, and data protection authorities.

Amazon’s power in Europe is increasingly felt by small businesses, shoppers, workers and communities at large who are being negatively impacted and are demanding policy-makers take action. Not surprisingly, the company has responded by increasing its EU and national level lobbying.

By looking at the company’s lobby declarations at EU level we have found that:

Since 2020 the company has substantially increased its EU lobbying budget, peaking in 2021 at €3 million. The spending diminished slightly in 2022 but Amazon is still in the top 14 biggest lobby spenders for a single company.

At the same time, Amazon has also expanded its lobbying at the national level. In Germany and France – its two biggest EU markets – the company spent a combined €3.6 million in 2022. This is higher than its declared spending at EU level, indicating the company prioritises national level lobbying.

In the past two years, Amazon has vastly increased the number of lobby firms working on its behalf. In 2022 it disclosed 13 lobby firms, accounting for a remarkable 77 per cent of its total lobbying budget.

The issues the company lobbies on reflect the vast sprawl of its business activities: from digital policy, such as data protections, online safety and limits to digital advertising; the sustainability policies of the European Green Deal; employment; and corporate accountability.

Since 2021 Amazon also ramped up its network of third party organisations: it now declares funding over 60 business associations, 15 think-tanks and forums, and 1 NGO. Still, disclosure is not complete as Amazon hasn't declared two additional think tanks it is funding.

To influence EU competition and merger decisions, Amazon is a client of key economic consultancies such as Charles River Associations and Compass Lexecon. Amazon also funds one of the most important competition schools in Europe, the Toulouse School of Economics (TSE).

Comparatively, Amazon has invested a lot more into Washington DC lobbying, where it is currently the biggest single corporate spender. In Brussels, its lobbying is still overshadowed by far bigger spenders Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Still, we can see that the company has been slowly building up its capacity in Europe.

The company is also increasingly visible as it invests more on its branding, and on countering negative perceptions. In France it launched a public relations plan named “Ratatouille” to improve the image of the company and the impact of its operations. In Germany and Austria, Amazon ran an advert on TV in 2022 worth €19 million, in which the company portrayed itself as sustainable and a good employer.

Awareness of the problems created by the company's power is increasing. We expect that Amazon will keep ramping up its lobbying to prevent that such scrutiny turns into political and regulatory action.

Asked for a reaction to our findings, an Amazon spokesperson stated that Amazon “advocate[s] on a range of issues that are important to our customers, sellers, and the diverse range of businesses we operate. We work with organisations like trade associations and think tanks, and communicate with officials at the European Institutions. We regularly update our entry in the EU Transparency Register in line with the guidelines.” Sidenote The full statement reads: “Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than €150 billion across the European Union, and now employ more than 150,000 employees to serve our customers and support the 275,000 small businesses selling on Amazon in Europe. We advocate on a range of issues that are important to our customers, sellers, and the diverse range of businesses we operate. This means we work with organisations like trade associations and think tanks, and communicate with officials at the European Institutions. We regularly update our entry in the EU Transparency Register in line with the guidelines.” Sidenote