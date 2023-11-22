Pesticide lobby and right-wingers sabotage pesticide reduction law. Calamity for farmers, citizens, environment.

Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) published a report this week, exposing the latest lobby attempts to derail this law. CEO exposed the irresponsible lobby attacks on the pesticide reduction target since the beginning: from misleading 'impact studies' leading creating delay, to attempts to water down the law in every way possible.

The SUR was one key law that was highly needed to save ecosystems that our food security and indeed survival is dependent on. 6.000 scientists expressed their support for both the pesticide reduction law and the Nature Restoration Law as essential for food security in the long term.

This is a highly irresponsible move, now already celebrated by EPP MEPs like Peter Liese who clearly could not care less about a future for next generations. The Conservative group was aided by numerous members of the Liberals (Renew) in this scandalous decision. Rapporteur Sarah Wiener, who had made a brave attempt to save this law, testified after the vote how she was threatened and intimidated while negotiating this law.

Nina Holland, researcher at CEO, comments: "This is a very dark day. A majority of MEPs today have bought into a years-long, misleading campaign set up by the pesticide industry, notably Croplife Europe with its members Bayer, BASF, Syngenta and Corteva. These people are not serving the common interest of people and the environment in Europe."

"The industry lobby campaign and its political allies against the pesticide reduction law is as irresponsible and scandalous as manufacturing doubt on tobacco smoke, or outright denying climate change. Never has it been more clear that the Toxic Lobby by these chemical and pesticide corporations should be kept away from decision making spaces. Our health and our future, that relies on intact ecosystems, are more important than the profits of these 4 companies."

