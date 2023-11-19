Sabotaging EU Pesticide Reduction Law (SUR)

The Spanish Presidency of the EU pricked up its ears at industry’s attacks on the targets. In September 2023, they shared a note to Member States asking if pesticide reduction targets should be legally binding at the EU and national levels. Politico’s Morning Agriculture & Food newsletter reported on 16 October 2023 that 11 Member States demanded that binding national reduction targets be scrapped. These countries were Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

But it was about to get even worse. The SUR also contains a second 50% target – which does not suffer from the same flawed risk indicator as the first one – for halving the use of more hazardous pesticides. The next step in the process would normally be the translation of both targets into national targets. However, as reported in Politico, the Spanish EU Presidency proposed at the end of October that the second national target be scrapped, thus ”keeping only the one for reducing the use and risk of all chemical pesticides”. At first glance, the motives of this move are difficult to comprehend. The more dangerous pesticides are the so-called 'Candidates for Substitution' and their use should, according to the EU Pesticide Regulation (EC) No. 1107/2009, shrink at least to the same extent as the more moderately dangerous pesticides. So why remove a target that would anyhow be automatically achieved?

One possible answer is quite sinister: as the target for the more hazardous pesticides can only be achieved if there is a reduction in general pesticide use, those who oppose any reduction in pesticide use are pushing to discard this second target altogether.

Watering down sensitive areas

One area of contention was the definition of a ‘sensitive area’. The SUR initially aimed at a complete ban on pesticide use in these areas, which include diverse spaces such as urban green, Natura 2000 areas and other ecologically vulnerable zones. This ban would obviously affect EU Member States in very different ways, and it also provided a useful angle of attack for the pro-pesticide lobby throughout 2022:

September 2022: The lobby group Agriculture & Progress called the ban on the use of pesticides in sensitive areas “unrealistic as it would jeopardize a significant acreage of arable crop land and is therefore not acceptable”.



11 October 2022: Bayer, Corteva and Syngenta were joined by seed producers Limagrain and KWS Saat at a meeting with the Commission where they argued that seed production “is taking place mainly in sensitive areas” and that the ban on pesticide use in these areas would therefore have an “adverse impact”. They claimed that any negative effect on the quality of seed would “lead to increased need of the use of pesticides on crops”.



6 December 2022: DG SANTE met with a CropLife lobbyist accompanied by a lobbyist from the EPPA consultancy. They suggested specific wording on sensitive areas to “allay stakeholder concerns” concerning this provision. The CropLife lobbyist said that he had “collected some data on the possible impact” of such a prohibition and would raise this “in national impact assessments”.



In 2022 and 2023, BASF made noise around another ‘study’ it funded carried out again by HFFA, claiming that bans on spraying in sensitive areas would actually harm biodiversity. HFFA also carried out one of the earlier industry impact studies, and is frequently used by pesticide and other agribusiness companies.

In mid-November 2022, aiming to avoid a Council demand for extra impact data that would cause considerable delay, the Commission made some important concessions on this point by specifically: moving away from a total ban towards a restricted use of the least harmful pesticides; allowing most pesticides in agriculture in ecologically sensitive areas, including all pesticides used in organic agriculture; and reducing the scope of the definition of sensitive areas to focus on the most relevant areas.

As we have already seen, these concessions – made without any involvement of the European Parliament – proved to be of no avail, as the Council still demanded the impact assessment.



Industry squeezes out role for biological solutions

One argument against the SUR that the pesticide industry and its political allies keep repeating as an argument against mandatory pesticide reduction is that “farmers need enough options in their toolbox to fight pests and diseases”. In June 2023, lobbyist Anika Gatt Seretny from CropLife Europe repeated on Politico’s Morning Agri that “EU farmers must have access to a full toolbox of crop protection solutions since pests and diseases are a constant threat in food production".

Lobbyists also claim that there are no alternatives to synthetic pesticides for farmers, or that they are insufficiently available. This was the gist of the recent argument to the Commission by CIBE, the lobby of sugar beet growers, along with the sugar manufacturers’ lobby CEFS and the lobby firm EPPA.

However the SUR law is precisely what is needed to unlock biocontrols for farmers, and lobby groups like CropLife Europe, CIBE and CEFS are actively obstructing the implementation of this agreement.

Indeed, the pesticide lobby’s concerns about the lack of tools for farmers to fight pests seems rather hypocritical. Former IBMA Director David Cary told CEO that in the period when the EU pesticide authorization law (1107/2009) was negotiated, the pesticide lobby group CropLife (then called ECPA), successfully lobbied to avoid the strong promotion of biocontrols.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) was intended to act as a strong stimulus for the reduction of pesticide use over the past years, and should have spurred the market availability of biological solutions. Indeed, IPM has been a legal requirement for farmers since 2014 (Directive 2009/128/EC), but its implementation has been an utter failure due to the lack of clear targets, measures and timetables.

In 2014, PAN Europe and IBMA called on the European Commission to push EU Member States to come up with clear targets, measures and timetables. That same year, IBMA together with farm lobby group Copa-Cogeca also wrote that “biocontrol manufacturers have been facing issues in bringing biocontrol solutions to the market through unduly long regulatory processes and delays”.

Therefore, in 2017 the European Parliament asked the Commission to take action by fast tracking the authorisation of low-risk pesticides of biological origin. In January 2019, the European Parliament’s PEST committee, investigating the flaws in EU pesticide regulation following the Monsanto Papers scandal, repeated these calls. One month later, in yet another resolution, the European Parliament regretted “the overall degree of progress in implementation by the Member States” to unlock the potential of biocontrol tools.

But inaction by Commission and Member States prevailed, to the extent that IBMA lodged a complaint with the EU Ombudsman in February 2019, accusing the EU Commission of maladministration.

The pesticide industry’s current tactic is to downplay the potential of biological solutions by portraying them primarily as complementary to synthetic pesticides.

This can be seen in the following examples:

BASF told DG SANTE in May 2022 that while the role of biological solutions will continue to grow, they “cannot constitute the ultimate solutions for the reduction of use of pesticides target and for ensuring a stable level of productivity”.



Corteva adopted the slogan “Embrace Balance”, implying that biological solutions should just be “part of an integrated solution”, while Bayer argued that “they can complement each other for optimal benefit within conventional farming systems”.

In July 2023, the NGO PAN Europe called out the fact that the Swedish presidency of the EU had severely watered down key provisions on IPM by annulling binding crop-specific rules. “Effective and enforceable IPM crop-specific rules for at least 90% of the utilized agricultural area are a prerequisite for the SUR to lead to effective changes in agricultural practices”, commented PAN Europe.

Pushing digital tools and deregulating new GMOs

Instead of reduction targets for synthetic pesticides, corporations fought long and hard to promote their own technologies (digital tools and new GM seeds) as solutions (or ‘new tools in the toolbox’). While not very credible coming from the very same actors that make immense profits from pesticide sales, these technologies also carry the risk that just a few companies will further dominate the food chain. Besides, new GM seeds are not without danger to health and the environment (see box below).

For example:

March 2022: Corteva wrote to the cabinet of Commission Vice-President Timmermans saying that “innovation will be a critical tool”. As it partners with farmers “by supplying innovative seeds and crop protection”, the company insisted that it had a “positive role to play in delivering on the promises … of sustainable agricultural production”.



26 April 2022: Copa-Cogeca told DG AGRI that “the keywords for the revision of SUD should be flexibility, research, training, and precision farming” and that simple “guidelines” for Integrated Pest Management would be a better approach “than imposing a forced, random and non-science-based quantitative reduction in the use of plant protection products”.



June 2022: CropLife Europe told DG SANTE that they thought a “clearer and more positive representation of the role technology could play” was needed.



August 2022: Bayer wrote to the Agriculture Commissioner’s cabinet to request a meeting for a high-level delegation from the seed industry (Bayer, KWS, Limagrain, Syngenta and Corteva) and the seed industry association Euroseeds to “discuss the contribution of innovative plant breeding to food security and sustainability to achieve the green deal objectives”.



September 2022: Agriculture & Progress argued that under Integrated Pest Management, new GMOs (also called New Genomic Techniques, or NGTs) should be supported and promoted. They claimed that new GMOs and “their potential to contribute to reduction targets” should be explicitly mentioned as viable alternatives to chemical plant production products. Therefore, they said, the GMO regulations should be abolished and new GMOs should be deregulated – or in their wording, should be covered by an “appropriate and fit for purpose legislation”.



Early in 2023, in a meeting with DG Agriculture and DG SANTE, Copa-Cogeca said that farmers need “toolboxes alternative to the use of pesticides”.