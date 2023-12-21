Decoding COP28

As the UN climate talks concluded in Dubai, for the first time ever a “transition away from fossil fuels” has been mentioned in the final text, but calling for a win would be a clear overstatement. The text has the oily fingerprints of the fossil fuel lobby all over it. The reality is COP28 is more likely to facilitate a fossil fuel frenzy by cementing false solutions in the text: exactly what the army of lobbyists ordered.

Listen to our new podcast episode of EU Watchdog Radio, where Joana Louçã talks to CEO's climate campaigner and researcher Pascoe Sabido.