COP28 facilitates fossil fuel frenzy

“Do you really think Shell or Chevron or ExxonMobil are sending lobbyists to passively observe these talks?” asked Alexia Leclercq from Start:Empowerment, a member of the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition, in response to the record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28: “Big Polluters’ poisonous presence has bogged us down for years, keeping us from advancing the pathways needed to keep fossil fuels in the ground. They are the reason COP28 is clouded in a fog of climate denial, not climate reality.”

Litany of oily loopholes

The words “transitioning away from fossil fuels” are being lauded as historic, a step beyond calling for the “phase-down” of unabated coal we heard at COPs 26 and 27, heralding the “end of the fossil fuels era,” according to German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

So why are oil and gas majors Equinor and Shell supportive of the outcome? In part because there is no definition of what a transition means and no timeline.

Also included in the text is a reference to “transitional fuels”: industry speak for rebranding gas as a “bridge” towards renewables rather than a fossil fuel as bad for the climate as coal. Arguments that have been thoroughly debunked – hence industry’s shift towards hydrogen – but are now back with a vengeance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and the focus on energy security.

UK climate Minister Graham Stuart, even told the BBC that new licences for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea were “absolutely a transition away from fossil fuels”.

The text also explicitly supports “zero- and low-emission technologies”, name checking “carbon capture and utilisation and storage” (CCUS) and “low-carbon hydrogen”. Both underpin the fossil fuel industry’s current rebranding tactic, shifting focus from leaving fossil fuels in the ground to technologies that can reduce their emissions.

This shift allows the likes of BP and Shell to keep selling oil and gas while simultaneously capitalising on so-called “low carbon” technologies and products. A win-win – unless you’re anyone other than a fossil fuel lobbyist. Both have been heavily supported – politically and financially – in the US and EU.

False solutions flood the COP