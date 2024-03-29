No gala for gas

This year’s conference agenda underlined industry’s push for more US LNG and new sources of gas, particularly from Africa and the eastern Mediterranean—oblivious to the continuing genocide in Gaza. But while day three was to be dedicated to ‘Hydrogen and the Energy Transition’, the content was not about making the transition from gas but doubling down, focusing on purported technological solutions such as carbon capture and storage.

In response to the anti-green backlash across Europe, the gas industry wrongly thinks it can continue drilling, using arguments such as energy security and the high cost of green measures—ignoring the fact that energy bills have been inflated by … gas prices. But according to the Jacques Delors Centre, the backlash is being overblown: the public still backs more ambitious climate policies, while not wanting low- and medium-income households to pay for them. A transition away from fossil fuels has to be socially just or it will not happen.

Extremely costly

Ten days before it was due to begin, news broke that the conference had been postponed, the new date kept secret. The decision cannot have been taken lightly and would have been extremely costly. While the official claim was around security, the police privately confirmed that this was not an issue. A shortfall in ticket sales is also probable: now that the EGC has become a public target of the climate-justice movement, under more scrutiny than ever, keeping the content of private meetings and informal conversations secret becomes harder.

When CEO applied for a ticket—€3,799 for ‘standard’ and €4,399 for ‘premium’—the organisers said we would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, as would any journalists, to stop us reporting what we had heard. Last year most journalists were refused entry, some even having their accreditation revoked. Yet clearly this was not enough to reassure participants that what was discussed at the EGC would remain private.

Bad publicity is also a reputational risk. The Marriott Hotel, and its distinctive logo, was in every picture last year, surrounded by police and protesters. No wonder the venue shifted to the Hilton. And given the gas industry still presents itself as part of the solution, bad publicity undermines its expensive ‘greenwashing’, intended to convince the public it is not frying the climate or trashing communities.

The new date is a secret, but whenever (and wherever) it is the climate-justice movement needs to keep it in the public eye, exposing the agenda being shaped by a profit-hungry industry and its real-world impact on communities and the climate. In the meantime, there is a victory to celebrate: the planned counter-conference and mass actions have not been cancelled, but the gas industry’s gala dinner has been nixed—raise a glass to that!