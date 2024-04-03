Piepergate: VDL propels anti-regulation zealot into a major new Commission job

Attack dog

It's not just Pieper's corporate-friendly policies or deregulatory zeal that make him a deeply troubling appointment. He has had both the European Ombudsman – whose role is to investigate complaints about poor administration by EU institutions or other EU bodies – and NGOs in his sights too.

Pieper has on several occasions tried to undermine the work of Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly who dared to investigate some of his political priorities. Pieper voted against the discharge of the Ombudsman’s 2018 budget and called for the postponement of the discharge of her 2019 budget. He also submitted an amendment calling into question her inquiry (sparked by a complaint from NGOs) about the inclusion of gas projects in the Commission’s PCI list (see above). Pieper claimed that the Ombudsman had a “partisan political position” by requesting clarifications about the inclusion of gas projects. He was also concerned over the Ombudsman's inquiry into the Commission’s decision to award Blackrock Investments a contract to provide advice on sustainable investments. Corporate Europe Observatory and other NGOs had complained against Blackrock’s advisory role, given its massive unsustainable investments and a track record of lobbying against strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rules.

And that's not the only run-in Pieper has had with civil society. From 2017 onwards he has been on a mission to get the European Parliament to endorse his own-initiative report criticising non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This was clearly motivated by anger about the civil society campaigns that successfully alerted the public to the harmful impacts of proposed free trade deal with the US, TTIP. When he first tried to get an own-initiative report about NGOs through Parliament in 2017, Pieper advocated that NGOs should only be eligible for EU funding if their objectives are not contrary to “strategic commercial and security-policy objectives” of the EU institutions. The motive, clearly was to punish NGOs such as those who alerted to the dangers of the proposed TTIP agreement, including the risk of corporations using investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) to challenge government policies they disliked, including climate policy. Today, the EU itself is aware of these risks, as seen from the EU’s withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty.

Pieper’s initiative was heavily criticised by other MEPs. The Greens, for instance, referred to the report as “a badly-disguised attack on non-governmental organisations" and were “extremely concerned about this increasing aggressiveness towards the public and organised citizens”. His report was voted down in the end, but after the Qatargate scandal broke in December 2022, Pieper saw a golden opportunity to renew the assault, and this time with more success. The scandal centred around former and current MEPs and their assistants accepting bribes from the Qatari government in return for influencing parliamentary decisions. It involved a fake front organisation set up under Belgian law as part of the corruption scheme, and Pieper and his EPP colleagues disingenuously used this as an excuse to launch a new attack on all NGOs. In this new context, Pieper’s own-initiative report was approved by the European Parliament’s plenary, although in a softened version. The Civil Society Europe coalition blasted the report for being “largely based on assumptions or opinions and is not justified by any substantiated analysis by EU institutions and bodies or verified risks or malpractice”. It further warned that the report “contributes to a dangerous narrative about NGOs" given the "context where the space for civil society is shrinking”, and “has the dangerous potential to weaken NGOs’ work in holding EU institutions accountable”.

It is troubling that Pieper may now continue these political crusades from his new role at the Commission.