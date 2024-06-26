"Industrial Deal" under fire: NGOs demand EU focus on public interest over corporate capture

Stay always informed
Interested in our articles? Get the latest information and analysis straight to your email. Sign up for our newsletter.
Tomorrow European and member state leaders will be gathering to decide on the new EU strategic agenda for the next five years. Civil society organisations across Europe and beyond are calling for real political solutions to the multiple crises people face.
In February 2024, big polluting corporations, led by the chemicals lobby group CEFIC, launched the EU' Industrial Deal', or 'Antwerp Declaration', pushing for business-friendly EU decision-making. It was launched behind closed doors in the presence of Commission President von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister De Croo. The Antwerp Declaration runs alongside other initiatives by BusinessEurope and the European Round Table for Industry, echoing this approach.
"The industry promotion of this agenda comes after the same lobbies successfully sabotaged a range of important legislative proposals that were desperately needed to protect nature, biodiversity, and public health", states an open letter released today and signed by 110+ civil society organisations urging the EU to abandon this Industrial Deal agenda and adopt an agenda that prioritises people and the environment.
Addressing EU and member state leaders, ministers, and parliamentarians, the letter criticises the following corporate demands at the core of the Antwerp Declaration:
Instead, civil society organisations call for measures including the redistribution of wealth to invest in public services and to create a meaningful Just Transition for all workers; reshaping the EU and member state economies towards decent work, fairness, safe products and real sustainability; reclaiming regulation as a tool to protect people and the planet; and new rules to protect decision-making from corporate interference.
Vicky Cann, Corporate Europe Observatory campaigner, says:
“In the coming days, it's vital that EU and member state leaders do not give in to this huge lobby campaign designed by some of Europe's biggest polluters.
Corporate profiteering and polluting must not be rewarded. Instead, political leaders must prioritise urgent action on the cost of living and ecological crises and put people and the environment first."
ENDS
For media inquiries, please contact
Vicky Cann, Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and campaigner vicky@corporateeurope.org
0044 7960 988096
Marcella Via, Corporate Europe Observatory press officer
0039 348 4201435
Notes to editor