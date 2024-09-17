Revolving doors and far-right ties

The European people have a right to know who are the new commissioners that will make important decisions on their behalf. We want a Commission which acts in the interests of the European people and environment, not European corporations.

Read more about the proposed new commissioners below.

Revolving doors & conflict of interest:

Maria Luís Albuquerque (Portugal) - Financial services and the savings and investment union : Right after being Minister of Finance, she jumped to the UK-based debt collector Arrow Global bandwagon, which was handling €300 million of [Portuguese financial services group] Banif bad debts. Full profile and infographics here.

Jozef Síkela (Czech Republic) - International partnerships : At Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, he was responsible for corporate and investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, real estate finance, trade finance, financial markets and macroeconomic analysis. Full profile and infographics here.

Wopke Hoekstra (The Netherlands) - Climate, net zero and clean growth : He faced a parliamentary investigation in 2023 for allegedly promoting oil and gas exploration in the Netherlands for personal financial gain. His career has been marked by conflicts of interest, including his role as a Dutch senator while partnering with McKinsey, and he was named in the Pandora Papers for offshore dealings. His opposition to financial support during COVID-19 also strained relations with southern European politicians, raising concerns over his lack of solidarity. Full profile and infographics here.

Ekaterina Zaharieva (Bulgaria) - Startups, research and innovation : In 2018, she was accused by a former employee-turned-whistleblower of running a ‘cash-for-passports’ scam, selling passports to foreigners and granting them visa-free travel across the European Union. Full profile and infographics here.

Marta Kos (Slovenia) - Enlargement: She has been working as Senior Adviser at Kreab, one of the biggest big business lobbying consultancies. Kreab's corporate clients include Amazon, Google and BP, as well as banks and chemical manufacturers. She also has Married to Henri Getaz, Secretary General of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Full profile and infographics here.

Far-right affiliations: