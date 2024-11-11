COP29 HyCOPrisy

Stay always informed
With the UN climate talks in full swing in Baku, new research by Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) exposes the EU’s climate hyCOPrisy, using COP29 to greenwash Azerbaijan’s gas as more climate friendly so it can justify doubling imports and still claim to be a climate leader.
Documents obtained by CEO reveal a concerted lobbying campaign from the European Commission towards senior Azerbaijan officials and its national oil company SOCAR.
The EU successfully persuaded them to sign up to voluntary methane reductions through the Global Methane Pledge (the oil and gas industry is responsible for large quantities of methane emissions), and to then use COP29 to showcase the new commitment and present Azeri gas as “lower emissions”.
This would allow gas to keep flowing to the bloc while claiming to conform with EU climate targets.
“While publicly proclaiming its own fossil fuel phase-out, the EU is hypocritically using COP29 to drive Azerbaijan’s gas expansion and whitewash its human rights abuses in the name of domestic energy security.” Pascoe Sabido, researcher and campaigner, Corporate Europe Observatory
Key findings include:
The EU’s climate hyCOPrisy is all over the UN summit. EU negotiators have a mandate to support the “phase out of fossil fuel energy production and consumption globally”, and outside the negotiating rooms the EU is organising a Ministerial on the phase-out. Yet at the same time it is pushing Azerbaijan and other countries to increase production to meet EU needs, locking them into decades more fossil fuels and impeding their own clean energy transitions.
