COP29 HyCOPrisy

COP29 in Azerbaijan will be dripping in fossil fuels, but not necessarily for all the obvious reasons. Held in a petrostate where 90 per cent of exports are fossil fuels, the story commonly heard from mainstream media and global civil society is that the authoritarian regime plans to increase its gas production by a third over the next decade. COP29 chief executive, Elnur Soltanov, was recently exposed using his role to discuss potential future oil and gas deals. Meanwhile its President, Ilham Aliyev, has called the country’s fossil fuels reserves a “gift of the gods.”

However, we are hearing far less about Aliyev's main customer: the European Union’s member states. While publicly proclaiming its own fossil fuel phase-out, the EU is in fact driving Azerbaijan’s gas expansion – and whitewashing the country's human rights abuses – in the name of domestic energy security. This is the result of seeking alternative sources to Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine. The EU is trying to justify its hypocrisy by telling the world that Azeri fossil gas can be labelled as “lower emissions”. And what better place to tell that story than at COP29 – if only it could get Azerbaijan to agree.

Using documents obtained by freedom of information requests, Corporate Europe Observatory exposes how the EU successfully lobbied Azerbaijan to join the voluntary Global Methane Pledge (methane is a potent greenhouse gas making up 70-90 per cent of fossil gas), and now plans to use COP29 to showcase its commitment to reducing methane leakages. As a result, the EU can claim its fossil gas imports are “lower emissions” while Soltanov can claim his country produces “sustainable oil and gas”. The EU’s climate HyCOPrisy is all over the UN summit.