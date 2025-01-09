Bias baked in

Agreements between CEN and ISO as well as between CENELEC and IEC stipulate that “appropriate priority is given to cooperation with ISO provided that international standards meet European legislative and market requirements”.

In other words, global standards are supposed to take precedent. This immediately created issues in the JTC21. At the ISO-IEC level, standards can be requirements, which would need to be followed by all AI systems, or recommendations and statements of principle, which are much weaker.

“Requirements cost industry a lot of money,” an expert active at the SC42 and the JTC21, who requested anonymity, told Corporate Europe Observatory. The expert explained that due to tech lobbying ISO-IEC standards often remained only recommendations.

But at JTC21, only requirements help give the “presumption of conformity” with the AI Act that producers get if they follow the harmonised standards.

“By that very nature, the ISO-IEC standards contain too few requirements for Europe's purposes,” the same expert said.

There were at least two occasions when this came to a head in the JTC21. The first was over the adoption of ISO-IEC standard 42001, which deals with AI quality management.

“There was a big push from the US, from Big Tech, to use ISO-IEC 42001 to be that quality management system,” the SC42 and JTC21 expert said.

The 42001 standard had been edited in SC42 by Microsoft’s Marta Janczarski, who also serves as the JTC21 editor on this item.

But experts found the standard to be insufficiently aligned with European requirements. “42001 refers to an organisation and its processes, whereas the AI Act refers to products. These do not fit together very well,” JTC21 chair Sebastian Hallensleben told Corporate Europe Observatory. The focus on organisational processes is typical in standards, but as explained above, may not satisfy the AI Act’s intention to mitigate risk or prevent harm.

“The agreement in the end was that we would start the project and go line by line,” the expert active in the SC42 and JTC21 expert said. “Where we could align with international standards we would, and where we needed to diverge, we would… it was clear a generic management system designed before the AI Act was never going to work.”

The battle over the use of 42001 caused over a year of delay getting the work on quality management started. With a short timeline for the delivery of the standards, which the Commission wants done in 2025, this may end up causing further delays – and more uncertainty for smaller companies, which will be looking to the standards to comply with the AI Act.

Some interviewees suggested such delays in JTC21 may be intentional on the part of Big Tech, which prefers to keep the process at the global level. “There is a big push to do things at ISO,” the non-profit expert involved in the standardisation process told Corporate Europe Observatory. “In the best-case scenario, standards are improved at CEN-CENELEC.”

Another headache for JTC21 resulted from the use of ISO-IEC’s definition of risk, which ISO-IEC standards are expected to use. It would have allowed corporations to “balance off profit against human rights in a way that would be inappropriate,” the SC42 and JTC21 expert said.

The Commission confirms in a written response to Corporate Europe Observatory that some international standards are not in line with the AI Act: "This notably concerns ISO/IEC 42001:2023, which does not align with the AI Act, for instance on the notion of risk, which is understood by ISO as organisational risk, and not risk to health, safety and fundamental rights, such as in the AI Act."

Had the definition been used in European standards, firms could have balanced the measures to reduce risks to people’s rights caused by AI systems against risks to “opportunity and profit”.

“Nobody challenged this in ISO-IEC at SC42 until we saw this in a regulatory frame in JTC21,” the SC42 and JTC21 expert said, “so there’s this whole history of AI standards that use an inappropriate definition of risk.”

By holding the pen at ISO-IEC, tech multinationals were able to set the frame for the EU’s harmonised standards. The JTC21 experts did not, in fact, start with a blank page.

Debates over what elements of ISO-IEC standards to use by JTC21 are ongoing. The progress “dashboard” CEN-CENELEC published showed that more than a third of the standards under development in JTC21 had a high or very high degree of similarity to ISO-IEC standards.

For the seven ISO-IEC standards for which an editor was listed, six were corporate representatives; two were edited by Microsoft, one by IBM. In short, that meant that by holding the pen at ISO-IEC, these US multinationals were able to set the frame for the EU’s harmonised standards. The JTC21 experts did not, in fact, start with a blank page.

It is also a small world, and difficult to access if you’re not in the club. Many corporate experts are active at both the European and international level. Several of the interviewees told Corporate Europe Observatory that experts would say at JTC21 that they were set to discuss a file in SC42. Those unable to attend at ISO-IEC, like many of the civil society organisations accredited to the JTC21, would be left out of the discussion.

“It is great for companies, but not for civil society,” Camille Dornier of BEUC said. “Annex III organisations [the four stakeholder representatives accredited to CEN-CENELEC] are not automatically allowed at ISO-IEC. And even if they were, it would require that you double your resources.”

To what extent the international standards will be adopted by JTC21 remains unclear. In 2023 the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) concluded that “there are important elements where international work is not fully aligned with the requirements of the AI Act”.

The final word remains with the Commission, which approves the standards once CEN-CENELEC has developed them. For previous standards, it used the Ernst & Young (EY) consultancy to assess draft standards.

In response to questions from Corporate Europe Observatory about a potential conflict of interest – EY works for several industry players and is involved in the JTC21 itself – the Commission confirmed EY would not be involved in assessing the AI standards.

What the process will be for the Commission to approve the standards remains unclear. Corporate Europe Observatory contacted the European Commission officer responsible for the process, but received no response.