Combating PFAS: "The European Union has a unique opportunity to act"

We are shocked at the recent revelations by Le Monde and the Forever Lobbying Project about the relentless efforts by key players in the PFAS industry to deflect responsibility, and derail a comprehensive EU ban on ‘forever chemicals’ or PFAS.

For years, communities and scientists have been campaigning to tackle PFAS in day-to-day products and industrial processes, which find their way into the water that we drink, the food that we eat, the air that we breathe, and ultimately into our bodies. PFAS pollution touches every single one of us, whether we see it or not. We’ve been challenging decision-makers in Paris, Brussels, and across Europe to hold chemical companies accountable for their products and to make them pay for the pollution they cause.

At this critical moment, we have witnessed how chemical companies and their lobby allies have consistently worked to oppose, weaken, and delay such proposals. Their intensive lobbying has consistently sought to shift the focus of chemical regulations away from safeguarding health and preventing pollution and towards preserving profits.

For decades, key industry players knew the dangers of PFAS. They knew these chemicals wouldn’t break down, would accumulate in our bodies and ecosystems, and would pose grave health risks. Yet, instead of sounding the alarm, many companies chose to continue to produce them. This has exposed those who work with PFAS, and the rest of us, to harmful persistent pollution.

During this time, producers of alternative chemicals and products have shown that safer options are available, offering a clear opportunity for the EU to lead in innovation. Yet, companies lobbying to preserve the status quo stand in the way, preventing the EU from building a 21st-century economy that isn’t reliant on harmful pollution at the expense of public health.

Today, this evidence is coming to light, mainly via the blizzard of legal cases challenging the legacy of toxic pollution that these companies have already created. These cases seek remediation and compensation for affected communities. However, they also reinforce how vital it is to stop PFAS pollution now to limit further contamination. Communities near PFAS manufacturing sites suffer the most, but no-one is immune.

The European Chemicals Agency is currently undertaking scientific and socio-economic analysis of one of the most ambitious proposals for chemicals regulations ever, to ban the EU production and use of PFAS, unless particular applications are critically required for society and have no safer alternatives.

Today, thanks to the Forever Lobbying Project we have clear insights into the lobby tactics of those that profit from PFAS. According to Corporate Europe Observatory, in the past year, collectively the biggest PFAS producers have increased their EU lobby spending by one-third, desperate to maintain the status quo of pollution for profit.

This corporate lobbying threatens to fundamentally undermine the ambition of the EU’s PFAS restriction proposal. This is especially worrying given the emerging agenda of the new European Commission which promises industry-friendly proposals to support the chemicals industrial sector. Specifically on PFAS, the Commission is already sending worrying signals.

The EU has a unique opportunity to act. The Commission will ultimately draw up the final regulatory proposal for endorsement by a majority of the EU’s 27 member states. If passed, this would be a monumental step toward stopping further PFAS contamination. It is therefore vital to preserve the integrity of this process and to make sure that the final regulation is based on science and not the spin and scaremongering of corporate lobbyists. But the Commission has no specific rules in place to protect the decision-making process around the PFAS proposal.

The evidence of the Forever Lobbying Project shows the need for urgent action. The Commission must ensure that the decision-making process is guided by facts, not fear-mongering, and refuse all requests for lobby meetings on PFAS with industry bodies demanding opt-outs and exemptions, and instead refer them to the future Agency consultation. If further evidence is needed from specific sectors, it should be provided in transparent forums enabling spin to be rebutted. Member states should implement similar approaches.

But the PFAS fight goes beyond this regulation. Governments must take bold steps to protect our citizens and our environment. This means monitoring and cleaning-up contaminated water and soil, providing health, financial support, and effective redress to those harmed by decades of negligence, and boosting the supply of safe alternatives to PFAS.

It is long overdue to stop forever pollution and the lobbying that supports it. It’s not too late for the EU to lead the world by enacting a strong, science-based restriction on PFAS. But it will require courage by the Commission and member states to create a firewall against toxic lobbies – as the UN already does to prevent lobbying by the tobacco industry. It’s time to break free from forever lobbying and ensure a cleaner, safer future for all.