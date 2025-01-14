Chemical reaction

What needs to happen next?

The health and environmental impacts of PFAS pollution show us that a robust PFAS restriction is vital. Below you can take action via WeMove.eu towards the EU Commission to demand just that.

But we know that the chemicals industry has a long track-record of successfully delaying and weakening rules to restrict harmful chemicals. The parallels with the tactics of the tobacco industry are clear and we need additional lobby rules in place to protect the public interest from toxic lobbying. Our demands include:

There should be an immediate halt to all private Commission lobby meetings on the PFAS restriction with those industry voices demanding exemptions and derogations . The private and commercial interests pursued by these industry organisations justify such a measure to limit their influence / input. The Commission must also take care not to pre-empt the work of ECHA and remain solely in its observer role.

The Commission should also scale up its work on the substitution of harmful substances such as PFAS with safer alternatives. There is a real risk that the true potential of alternatives to PFAS are not getting the recognition that they need. It should further review the impact of, and reliance on, industry-sourced studies and data in chemicals policy-making, and how to boost the sourcing of independent science when regulating chemicals.

Corporate Europe Observatory is among many civil society organisations, academics, and affected communities, supporting a robust PFAS restriction which phases out as many consumer and industrial uses of PFAS as is safely possible, and as quickly as possible. But unless the Commission takes strong action now to protect this decision-making process and others like it, this will simply remain a forever dream, with PFAS pollution continuing to grow into a forever nightmare.