COP28 push for hydrogen

Fast-tracking the global hydrogen trade

Whether or not the goal of doubling global hydrogen production by 2030 is agreed in Dubai, industry has long anticipated that COP28 will provide a huge boost to hydrogen. The Hydrogen Council, the world's highest-profile hydrogen lobby with more than 150 member companies from across the hydrogen supply chain (including the main oil and gas multinationals), has been carefully laying the groundwork over the past months. Overblown production targets for hydrogen allow industry to argue that a massive influx of new pipelines and other infrastructure will be needed to transport 'clean' hydrogen across long distances. With the help of global consultancies serving fossil fuel clients, they have carefully prepared for the uptake of their plans at COP28. It is no wonder that companies rejoiced when Sultan Al Jaber was designated COP28 President: “We fully support the COP28 mitigation goal to keep the 1.5 degrees celsius goal alive and in reach through accelerated uptake of hydrogen.”

In October 2023, for instance, the Hydrogen Council and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) co-organised a roundtable in Abu Dhabi on “the hydrogen economy and ecosystem required to achieve 180mt by 2030”. This 'by invitation only' roundtable for ministers, CEOs and policymakers was part of the high profile Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference. With the aim of brokering an agreement before COP28, conference delegates explored what would be needed to achieve an agreement based on a 180 Mtpa ambition for “low carbon hydrogen” [emphasis added]. The event was hosted by Daria Nochevnik, chief lobbyist of the Hydrogen Council. She and Esben Hegnsholt, managing director of BCG, are two of the five members of the special Hydrogen Expert Committee reporting to the COP28 Presidency. The Hydrogen Council's 2023 update of Global Hydrogen Flows (co-authored by international consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, which is also advising COP28 in the interests of its fossil fuel clients), forecasts a demand of 375 Mtpa of low carbon hydrogen by 2050.

Despite growing evidence for how little sense it makes to transport hydrogen, new plans are announced almost every day. In Europe, a mind-boggling 500 large-scale hydrogen transport projects have been proposed – almost entirely by the fossil gas transport industry. At COP itself, more deals will be announced at the High-Level Ministerial-CEO Roundtable on Hydrogen. This roundtable will host the first meeting of the International Hydrogen Trade Forum (IHTF), a group set up in July 2023 and led by the UAE and the Netherlands. The Hydrogen Council, with a key role at the IHTF, wants to fast-track a global market for hydrogen in which Africa, the Middle East and Latin America become key exporting regions for Europe and other major economies. SidenoteOther members include the US, Japan, Australia, Chile, Brazil, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Germany, the UK and the European Commission on behalf of the EU). Many governments are buying into the hydrogen lobby's engineered ‘need’ for hydrogen, despite the fact that it is useful only in limited cases.



A lucrative hydrogen trade fair

COP28 will showcase many other large and small initiatives that are promoting and scaling up hydrogen, and will offer the ideal chance for hydrogen lobbyists to mingle. For example, on 29 November, the evening before the climate summit kicks off, the bosses of US gas and chemical company Air Products (one of the world’s largest fossil hydrogen producers), the US utility AES and other corporate executives met in a “special CEO dinner... by invitation only” to discuss “The Race to Define (and Deliver) Clean Hydrogen”.

Dii Desert Energy a consortium of over 100 companies and groups including Shell, E.ON, Engie, Linde, TotalEnergies and Siemens, organized a Leadership Summit in Dubai on 28 November with a “prominent pre-COP reception, to discuss strategies and projects to speed up the journey towards 'no harmful emissions'”. The following day, the company's partners hobnobbed with VIP guests in another ‘by invitation only’ dinner reception featuring “an adrenaline-filled menu of Japanese Korean cuisine” to celebrate emission-free partnerships.

On 7 December, the Hydrogen Transition Summit will bring together some 500 participants to “address the urgent climate crisis by embracing a hydrogen-based economy.” Among the attendees at this packed one-day event will be prominent actors from the industry: hydrogen producer Air Products and German car manufacturer BMW; industry lobby groups including Hydrogen Europe and the Hydrogen Council; and various ministers and other policymakers. During the Energy Transition Changemakers awards on 5 December, a PR event organised by Al Jaber and his crew, private sector projects in the field of “low-carbon hydrogen” will take the spotlight.



The European Union: driving the hydrogen hype

The EU has made hydrogen a cornerstone of its energy policies, thanks in no small part to the intense and coordinated pressure from its fossil fuel and hydrogen lobby. Hydrogen Europe is the most influential hydrogen lobby group in Europe. It comprises over 500 member companies and associations from across the hydrogen supply chain, including fossil fuel majors (Aramco, Shell and BP for a start) and companies specialized in CCS/CCUS technologies (like Topsoe from Denmark and Teco from Norway). The European Commission has taken on board the lobby group's demands for overblown hydrogen targets and massive public funding for the sector.

Following the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis, the EU’s 2030 targets for green hydrogen quadrupled to 20 million tonnes, with half to be produced domestically and the other half imported, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Not only did RePower, the EU's scheme to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, quadruple the EU's green hydrogen targets for 2030, but it also included an external energy strategy to secure green hydrogen imports from third countries.

The hydrogen lobby gladly welcomed this development; it had been angling for the formation of international hydrogen partnerships around the world in order to position its corporations as global players.

The EU wants to secure cooperation with the Gulf states, which are extending their investments in hydrogen (as well as their political reach) abroad as an opportunity to lead the export of technologies to the region. Documents obtained via access to information requests by MEP Manon Aubry show that both current Commission President van der Leyen and former Commissioner Timmermans prepared for COP28 through meetings with Sultan Al Jaber. Their mission involved establishing trilateral cooperation so the EU and the UAE could join efforts to spur hydrogen development in partner countries.

In Europe, Germany and the Netherlands have taken the lead in brokering hydrogen deals with the Gulf states; over the past couple of years, both countries have signed agreements on hydrogen with the UAE. In the case of the Netherlands, it was EU Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra (currently leading the EU at COP28) during his tenure as Dutch Foreign Minister who engaged with both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. He ultimately oversaw the signing of four deals between UAE company Masdar and Dutch companies on the production of green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi and its export to Europe. Incidentally, Hoekstra's ability to represent the public interest in his role as EU climate chief at the COP is currently being questioned; not only did he have a pro-fossil fuel track record as Dutch Minister but he previously worked for more than a decade for consultancy firm McKinsey.