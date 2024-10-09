The Carbon Coup revisited

ICM Forum 2024: A Total-greenwashing exercise

The ICM Forum began as online event in 2021, but in 2022 it was held in Norway, a powerful proponent of CCUS, and in 2023 in Denmark, which is pushing for CCUS-based carbon removals to be included in the EU ETS. The fourth Forum is being held on 10-11 October 2024 in Pau, France, home to TotalEnergies CCS pilot project Lacq. France recently unveiled its own CCUS Strategy, aiming to capture 4 to 8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2030, and 30 to 50 by 2050, as well as set up four CCUS industrial clusters, a CO 2 transport framework, and export CO 2 to storage sites in the North Sea and Mediterranean. The official programme for the French-hosted ICM Forum includes two site visits hosted by French fossil fuel companies: oil and gas major TotalEnergies and gas transport and storage company Teréga. Teréga is also co-hosting a cocktail and seated dinner with big polluter Lafarge-Holcim as part of the ICM Forum.

The visit to TotalEnergies’ CCS pilot project site, at the Rousse depleted gas reservoir, offers an “immersion into the technical challenges of the CCUS decarbonization chain in 2024... to understand the challenges of scaling up to an industrial level.” TotalEnergies’ Lacq pilot project ran for just three years, 2010 to 2013, transporting and pumping CO 2 from just one industrial 30-thermal megawatt gas boiler at the Lacq industrial complex into the Rousse gas field, costing a whopping €60 million. When CO 2 injection stopped in 2013 (after injecting just 51 thousand tonnes – a miniscule fraction of TotalEnergies’ annual emissions, estimated between 455 million tonnes and 1.6 billion tonnes in 2019), TotalEnergies only planned to monitor the reservoir for the next three years. The company also boasted that it had it had “worked hand in hand with the French authorities to define a regulatory framework for environmental monitoring.” Total describes “Social acceptability” as one of the “two prerequisites” for developing CCS on an industrial scale, as “people living next to the installations are worried about incidents liable to occur around the Cos storage sites.” Something the Commission with the ICM Forum working group on public perception is keen to help companies with, despite increasing accidents surrounding CO 2 transport and storage.

TotalEnergies may claim to be committed to achieving ‘climate neutrality’ by 2050, but the oil giant is using its record profits to double down on new fossil fuel investments, while spending up to €3 million each year lobbying Brussels. Its costly, tiny and decade-old Lacq CCS pilot project only serves to emphasise the complete lack of industrial scale CCUS projects in Europe, which in total currently capture just 1.9 million tonnes (Mt) CO 2 per year (of which 1.7Mt correspond to Sleipner and Snøhvit projects in Norway) – an absurdly far cry from the ICMS’ goal of capturing 280 Mt of CO 2 by 2040 and 450Mt by 2050 within the EU. That would mean scaling up the CCUS industry 450 times in the next two and half decades – despite the last two and half decades of repeated failures to get industrial-scale CCUS projects off the ground. Failures that the European Court of Auditors concluded wasted hundreds of millions of euros of public funds. What’s more, according to industry data, only 52Mt of carbon dioxide has ever been stored long-term globally.

Fossil free politics needed for real zero

The need for decarbonisation poses an existential threat to the oil and gas industry, which is why they have created multiple ‘escape hatches’ to continue fossil fuel burning, including techno-fixes like CCUS and carbon removals. And thanks to corporate capture structures like the ICM Forum – which gives the fossil fuel industry an official role in the policy-making process – the EU has taken them fully on board. The result is that Europe is showering public money and policy support on these dangerous distractions designed to keep Big Oil and Gas in business. The ICM Forum has no place in a democratic EU, especially not one capable of meeting its climate justice responsibilities. Rejecting fossil fuel influence is vital if the EU is to deliver real solutions to the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions down to real zero, instead of the corporate greenwashed ‘net zero’ that relies on fossil fuel industry delay tactics like CCUS.