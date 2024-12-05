The scramble for hydrogen in South Africa

The EU and in particular Germany and the Netherlands are influential actors in South Africa’s export-oriented hydrogen future, encouraged by the hydrogen lobby.

At the same time, the largest South African polluters are also having an enormous influence and impact on the country’s domestic hydrogen plans, using the promise of green hydrogen as a fig leaf to prolong their dirty business models.

...Welcome to the dark side of the scramble for hydrogen in Africa.

Europe cannot import green hydrogen to decarbonise its own economy at the expense of the Global South. Any just transition must necessarily be a global one, and it is important that European civil society organisations withdraw their support for green hydrogen imports. The scramble for hydrogen must be stopped in its tracks before it causes any more damage.