Hydrogen from North Africa – a neocolonial resource grab

Key takeaways

Replacing fossil gas with hydrogen from renewables is set to be a key plank of RePowerEU, the European Commission’s plan to end dependence on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

As well as shifting gas supplier from Putin to other repressive regimes like Azerbaijan, Israel or Algeria, and building more ports and pipelines to import and transport gas, RePowerEU shows that hydrogen – the latest silver bullet pushed by the gas industry – is to be produced and imported in wildly unrealistic quantities.

Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans recently told the European Parliament “I strongly believe in green hydrogen as the driving force of our energy system of the future,” adding, “and I also strongly believe that Europe is never going to be capable to produce its own hydrogen in sufficient quantities.

The Commission has quadrupled its hydrogen targets from 5 million tonnes by 2030 to 20 million tonnes, with half of that to be imported. A special place is reserved for the Southern Mediterranean, which according to previous RePowerEU leaked drafts, is expected to meet up to 80 per cent of imports.

However, a new study commissioned by Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) and the Transnational Institute (TNI) on renewable hydrogen plans in North Africa shows how unrealistic these targets are from a cost and energy perspective, and how they are already leading to more fossil fuel exploitation.

If the plans do go ahead they will represent the latest neocolonial resource grab, at a time when renewable resources should be used for local energy needs and climate targets rather than helping the EU deliver its climate strategy.

EU plans for renewable hydrogen in its RePowerEU strategy are not simply about emissions, but part of a broader move to re-establish itself and its corporations as global players within a green high-tech economy.

But given the technical and financial realities of producing and transporting hydrogen, it is unlikely to materialise, and is certainly not where public money should be going.

The EU should immediately revise its RePowerEU strategy, scrap its unrealistic hydrogen import and production targets and vastly increase investment in energy efficiency and renewables to reduce dependency on gas.