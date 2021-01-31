The following message will be sent to:

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for Europe

Xavier Lapeyre de Cabanes, Secretary-General of the French Presidency

Dear President Macron,

No sponsorship deals for the French EU Presidency

I am writing to ask you to rule out corporate sponsorship for the French Presidency of the European Union in 2022.

Sponsorship of EU presidencies has become very controversial in recent years. Citizens have had enough of seeing EU presidencies taking favours from corporations and multinational companies being classed as ‘partners’. As you know, the European Ombudsman has highlighted the problem of “reputational risk” for the EU from these deals.

We urge the French Presidency, like the German Presidency in 2020, to say NO to any corporate sponsorship deals - this means both cash donations or donations of goods and services in kind.

Your own MEPs earlier this year asked you to be “attentive to the public’s perception” and said that the French Presidency “should not resort to private sponsorships.”

We call on you to clearly declare that there is no place for corporate sponsorship during the French Presidency and to urge future presidencies to do the same. In the current context of growing mistrust by citizens in the EU institutions and the problematic influence of lobbies promoting corporate interests, we urge you to stand up for public interest decision-making and democracy.

Yours sincerely,

