Stop the revolving door: fossil fuel policy influencers

ENI Revolving Door Case 1: Luca Giansanti

Public or political role:

2014-2018: Political Director (Director General for Political Affairs and Security), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy

2013-2014: Ambassador, Embassy of Italy in Tehran

Fossil fuel industry role:

2019-present: Senior Vice President, Head of European Government Affairs at Eni

After holding important diplomatic roles – as an Ambassador to Iran and Political Director at Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luca Giansanti was appointed as Eni’s Senior Vice President, Head of European Government Affairs in 2019. He has participated in several events organised by EU media and trade groups affiliated to the fossil fuel industry together with EU climate and energy decision makers.

ENI Revolving Door Case 2: Pasquale Salzano

Public or political role:

2017-2019: Italian Ambassador to Qatar

1999-2013: Diplomatic official, including Head of the G8-G20 Sherpa Office at the Italian Prime Minister’s Office

Fossil fuel industry role:

2011-2014: seconded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Eni as Head of International Institutional Relations and Head of the Eni office in the United States

2014-2017: Senior Vice President, then Executive Vice President and Director of Institutional Affairs at Eni

Pasquale Salzano was seconded in 2011 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Eni and became Head of International Institutional Relations and Head of the Eni office in the US. He was first appointed as Eni’s Senior Vice President, and later as Executive Vice President and Director of Institutional Affairs. He became the Italian Ambassador to Qatar in 2017. Notably, the Italian state actually seconds officials to Eni and vice versa.

ENI Revolving Door Case 3: Lapo Pistelli

Public or political role:

2013-2015: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

2004-2015: Member of the European Parliament and then the Italian Parliament

Fossil fuel industry role:

2015-present: Various positions at Eni; since July 2020 Director of Public Affairs

After being elected as a European MEP and then an Italian MEP, Lapo Pistelli was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Italian Government in 2013. In 2015, the same year he left his high-level public office, he moved directly to Eni where he is now the Director of Public Affairs.

ENI Revolving Door Case 4: Alfredo Tombolini

Public or political role

2017-2019: seconded from Eni to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Directorate-General for Globalisation and Global Issues (DGMO)

Fossil fuel industry role

2016-2019: International Relations at Eni

While working at Eni on international relations, Alfredo Tombolini was seconded to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Directorate-General for Globalisation and Global Issues to promote Italian investments abroad in the energy sector, i.e., directing the country's public financing.

ENI Revolving Door Case 5: Natalie Tocci

Public or political role

2015-2019: appointed Special Advisor to Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

2020: Appointed Special Advisor to Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Fossil fuel industry role

2020: Appointed by the Italian government to three committees in the Eni Board of Directors.

Nathalie Tocci was Special Advisor to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission from 2015 to 2019. In 2020 she became a member of Eni's Board of Directors, as well as Special Advisor to Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission.

FoEE, CEO and ReCommon filed a complaint with the European Commission for this conflict of interest. Perhaps as a consequence, the European External Action Service has not yet given Tocci any mission in her role as Special Advisor.